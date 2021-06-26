Mexico reaches 2,498,357 positive cases of covid

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Health reported, through its technical report, that in Mexico the positive cases covid -19 amounted to 2,498,357.

In its daily report, also published on its website, it was revealed that the deaths related to covid-19 in the Republic reached 232,346.

In the last 24 hours, 278 deaths related to the virus.

The same secretariat reported that they are 30,868 active cases estimated.

He also noted that the cases positive Estimates would be 2,684,120; while the recovered reached 1,985,459.