Mexico reaches 2,452,469 positive cases of covid

MEXICO CITY.

The federal Ministry of Health reported, through its website, that in Mexico the positive cases from covid-19 amounted to 2,452,469.

The deaths related to covid-19 in the Republic reached 230,095. While in the last 24 hours they reported 274 deaths related to the virus.

The same secretariat reported that they are 22,728 active cases estimated.

He also noted that the cases Estimates would be 2,637,348; while the recovered reached 1,952,382.

Epidemic traffic light

The federal Ministry of Health did not make changes for the next few days in the epidemic semaphore of all the states of the Republic.

For next week, which goes from Monday the 14th to Sunday June 20, there are no states in red.

In color Orange there will be 4 states:

Baja California Sur Quintana Roo Tabasco Yucatan

On yellow there will be 9 states:

Baja California Campeche Chihuahua Colima Nuevo León Sonora Sinaloa Tamaulipas Veracruz

And in color green there will be 19 states:

Aguascalientes Mexico City Chiapas Coahuila Durango State of Mexico Guerrero Guanajuato Hidalgo Jalisco Michoacán Morelos Nayarit Oaxaca Puebla Querétaro San Luis Potosí Tlaxcala Zacatecas