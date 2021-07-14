Mexico reaches 235 thousand 277 deaths from covid; there are 11 thousand 137 new infections

The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that the number of deaths from covid-19 reached 235,277, due to the registration of 219 more deaths; While our country registers 11,137 new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the highest number since February.

The total of positive cases is 2 million 604 thousand 711, while the suspects are located at 446 thousand 79 and the assets estimated at 63 thousand 93.

In addition, as of this Tuesday, 4 million 734 thousand 205 people have tested negative.

In a moment more information …

jcp