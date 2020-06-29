File photograph ceded by the Mexican presidency of the director of epidemiology of the Government of Mexico, José Luis Alomía, during his participation this Thursday in a press conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City (Mexico). . . / Presidency of Mexico /

Mexico, Jun 28 . .- Mexico registered 4,050 infections and 267 deaths on Sunday by COVID-19 to reach 216,852 cases with 26,648 deaths accumulated since the start of the pandemic last February, health authorities reported on Sunday.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, affirmed that in Mexico the pandemic remains in a phase of ascent although the speed at which cases and deaths are being registered has begun to slow down.

« The pandemic is still on the rise, the rise has not decreased, but the speed at which the cases are adding and the very unfortunate deaths, » said López Gatell when presenting the coronavirus technical report.

In the last 24 hours, infections showed a growth of 1.9%, while in deaths the increase was 1% compared to the technical report figures from the previous day.

The country’s health authorities reported a record of 2,004 deaths classified as suspicious and that are in the stage of laboratory studies to be confirmed or ruled out.

Of the 216,852 cases confirmed by laboratory studies since the start of the pandemic, 25,558 are patients who became ill in the last 14 days and are therefore considered to be the active part of the disease.

López-Gatell indicated that since the pandemic began in Mexico, 556,198 patients have been studied, of which 275,203 had a negative result in their detection tests for the virus, while another 64,143 remain suspicious pending their result. laboratory.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion pointed out that the current coronavirus outbreak that began in February could end next October, when the influenza season will begin in the country, which together with pneumonia is the eighth cause of death in the country .

The network of 844 hospitals prepared for COVID-19 cases has a universe of 26,053 general beds and 8,815 of intensive ventilator therapy for the most seriously ill patients.

The occupation of general beds registered this Sunday is 11,257, 44%, and 3,466, 39%, in the intensive care area.

Starting this week, 14 states will be at a red light (maximum contagion) and 18 at an orange light (high risk).

In red, hotels handle 25% occupancy, restaurants only sell take-away food, beauty salons, barbershops and hairdressers, attend by appointment, and parks allow 25% capacity.

In orange, hotels increase their activity to 50%, restaurants can have 50% table occupancy, just like parks and hairdressers and shopping centers can have 75% occupancy.