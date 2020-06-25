Juan Ramón de la Fuente proposes that progress in the coronavirus issue be reviewed (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Mexican delegation to the Organization Security Council of the United Nations (UN), headed by the ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente, will propose to review the advances in coronavirus.

This was raised at the preparatory meeting of the Security Council. Juan Ramón de la Fuente mentioned that the world must be better prepared for future COVID-19 outbreaks.

He added that it is time to debate and face the health challenge, which are also threats to health security.

In July, Germany will chair the United Nations Security Council and will present the proposal to analyze the subject in said organism.

A week ago, Mexico was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (Photo: SRE)

The meeting on Thursday June 25 was convened by Denmark, Korea, Canada, Qatar and Sierra Leone.

Last week, five non-permanent members of the Security Council were elected and one of the selected nations was Mexico for the period 2021 and 2022, with 187 votes.

This body is one of the six main UN bodies ands in charge of guaranteeing international peace and security, recommend the admission of new members to the General Assembly and approve any changes to the United Nations Charter.

This election was the fifth for the country. The first was in 1946, just after the second world war; the second was from 1980 to 1981, during the presidency of López Portillo; the third in 2001 to 2002, during the period of Vicente Fox’s transition and the fourth in 2009 to 2010, when Felipe Calderón had established the so-called war on drugs.

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 members, of which five are permanent (Photo: . / Jason Szenes)

On the other hand, Juan Ramón de la Fuente revealed a few days ago that the country will also have representation in the Economic and social Council of the United Nations. This will mean the first time that Mexico will have representation in two deliberative organs of the UN.

« The pandemic is not controlled »

The permanent representative of Mexico to the Un, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, warned that the pandemic of COVID-19 continues to expand, so it asked the population to maintain the measures.

The former rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) called to listen to science, since « this discipline can give quite precise answers ».

On June 22, De la Fuente participated in a forum organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey, « Mexico against Covid-19: Its role at the global level » and emphasized that, based on the information it has, it can be stated that « the pandemic is still in a process of expansion, instead of contraction, and this forces us to be cautious«

Juan Ramón de la Fuente considered that the pandemic is still in a process of expansion (Photo: Alfredo Estrella / .)

“Globally, without a doubt, the pandemic is not controlled. There are good reasons to think that the return that is taking place in different countries is generating outbreaks and that in countries that were singing victory like China and Korea, today there are new outbreaks ”, he warned indicating that only in 32 countries there is a decrease.

