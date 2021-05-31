Mexico raffle for a ‘Chapo’ Guzmán mansion and a box at the Azteca Stadium

The Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (Indep) prepares a new raffle of public goods to increase the collection that includes mansions of drug traffickers such as El Chapo Guzmán, luxury houses, land and even a box at the Azteca Stadium. The raffle of the Mexican National Lottery will be on September 15.

The newspaper El Universal has had access to the list of the Guzmán mansion and another drug trafficker, Amado Carrillo Fuentes El Señor de los Cielos.

The most valuable property is the Pedregal de San Ángel House, in Mexico City, a house that was owned by Amado Carrillo Fuentes, former head of the Juarez Cartel. It has more than 3,000 square meters and is located at 525 Crater Street, in one of the most exclusive areas of the Mexican capital.

The mansion was seized more than 20 years ago. It has an indoor pool, nine rooms, hot tubs, and saunas. In addition, the luxurious home has its own party room.

The house was already auctioned on May 3, 2020 and was auctioned for 49.7 million pesos (about two million euros), but the purchase did not materialize. Once again, the Mexican government is auctioning it, now in a raffle.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has announced that what is collected will go to buy vaccines, fund scholarships and cover wellness programs.

“The draw of September 15, 16, has to do with obtaining funds as well, nothing more than selling properties, residences, up to a box that the government had in the Azteca Stadium“, explained the president.

“All of this is going to be handed over to the people, it is going to be raffled, so that this income will help in the purchase of vaccines, medicines, for scholarships, for the people, return to the people what was stolen, everything we can recover (…). The raffle thing helps to strengthen finances, to have the budget and to support wellness programs, “he added.

A house valued at 3.83 million pesos that belonged to Chapo Guzmán. It is on 1811 Emiliano García Street in Culiacán, in Sinaloa. It has two bedrooms, living room, dining room, garage and a front garden. It is part of Guzmán’s escape legend, since on February 16, 2014, he avoided his arrest in that house using a secret underground tunnel.

The Mexican National Lottery also raffles a box at the Azteca Stadium valued at 20 million pesos. It has 20 seats, bathroom, kitchen and four parking spaces. The validity of the space is until 2065.

In this raffle there is a total of 22 prizes valued at 250 million pesos altogether, a similar event in which a year ago the presidential plane TP01 was raffled off.