Mexico puts into circulation $ 20 peso coin for the centenary of the death of Emiliano Zapata

On the occasion of the centenary of the death of General Emiliano Zapata, the Bank of Mexico put into circulation a $ 20 peso coin to commemorate him. The coin has a dodecagonal design (twelve sides), an image of the Mexican revolutionary and micro-texts with security elements.

At the center of the coin comes the National Shield in sculptural relief, with the legend “ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS” forming an upper semicircle.

In addition to the bust of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar, in the background to the left is a peasant plowing.

Likewise, the map of the Mexican Republic can be seen as a latent image on the right, and in the upper part, in Zapata’s hat, the microtext “TIERRA Y LIBERTAD”.

The legend “EMILIANO ZAPATA SALAZAR” is forming an upper semicircle following the outline. On the left, appears the fence of the Casa de Moneda de México, and the denomination “$ 20” and the years 1919 and 2019.

The central part of the coin contains 65% copper, 10% nickel, and 25% zinc, and the rim ring contains 92% copper, 6% aluminum, and 2% nickel, according to data of the Bank of Mexico.

The entire complete coin has a weight of 12.67 grams.

Who was Emiliano Zapata?

The famous Mexican revolutionary was also known as ‘El Caudillo del Sur’ and he was one of the main promoters of the peasant resistance movement in Mexico. Zapata was in command of the Liberation Army of the South and fought to achieve its ideals of social justice, equality, democracy and respect for indigenous, peasant and worker communities.

He was born in San Miguel Anenecuilco, Morelos, on August 8, 1879, and from a very young age he witnessed the rapacious dispossession suffered by the peasants at the hands of the great landowners.

This motivated him to become an agrarian leader in the state of Morelos, where he analyzed documents to prove the property rights of peasants over their lands.

When the revolution broke out, Zapata joined it, offering the restitution of the lands to their rightful owners.

On April 10, 1919, Zapata was killed in an ambush at the Hacienda de Chinameca, in Morelos.

From the moment of his death, the Mexican hero was known as an apostle of the revolution and became a symbol of the defense of the peasants.

One of his most famous fighting phrases is the following: “Better to die on your feet than to live a lifetime on your knees”.

