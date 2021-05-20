Mexico / Pupo and Malagueño promise emotions

Edwin Palomares (in the photo) and Alan Salazar will face each other this Saturday, leading the “Boxing Gala” in Miramar, which will present 2M Promotions in Guaymas, Sonora, in actions that will be televised internationally by ESPN Knockout, and regionally by Telemax.

The “Pupo” Palomares (15-3-1, 6 ko’s) and the “Malagueño” Salazar (15-7-1, 5 ko’s) are boxers of class, technique, resources and mobility, so it is expected that offer a fight of constant action and that will be a duel of strategies, 10 rounds at Super Bantamweight.

Palomares will go into the ring highly motivated, since last March he knocked out world championship contender César Ramírez in 10 rounds, while Salazar has the advantage in the blank against first-level rivals, as he has measured opponents such as Óscar Nery Plata, Néstor Medellín, Daniel Argueta, Argi Cortés and two fighters who will participate in the same evening next Saturday as Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez and Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez.

In fact, the local idol, the “Koreano” Ramirez (17-1-3, 11 ko’s) will go up to the ring in the main backup fight, to face 8 rounds in Supergallo against the solid Chihuahuan fighter Jesús “Topito” Gómez (13 -3-0, 10 ko’s).

The “Koreano” has already made two fights this year, and both won by knockout, against Francisco “Rudo” Alarcón and Marco Monteros.

The “Topito” has just fallen, but before the double international champion of the WBC, David “Rey” Picasso, and is a boxer who maintains a great fight rhythm from the first bell.

For his part, Víctor “Spock” ​​Mëndez (28-4-2, 20 ko’s) will reappear, after more than two years of inactivity, to face Monterrey’s Eduardo “Emperador” Márquez (17-8-1, 12 ko’s) in a duel to 6 rounds in bantamweight. And in a duel of solid undefeated prospects in light flyweight, Monterrey’s Yudel Reyes (12-0-0, 3 ko’s) will face the Mexican Moisés “Profeta” Caro (8-0-2, 5 ko’s) in a hotly contested 8-round bout.

The show includes the presentation of solid Sonoran boxing prospects, such as Noé Robles, Jesús “Jibarito” Ortega, Roberto Valenzuela, and there will also be an international presence with the American Ever Sánchez, the Frenchman Jordan Tomasini and the Argentine Guido Emmanuel Schramp.

Although the function will be carried out with restricted access, the prevention and health protocols of the Guaymas health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission will be followed. Tickets are available for fans who want to be present at the function, at the Miramar Andador, they should contact the phones 662 1373411 or 662 2971671. More details, on the official facebook page of 2M Promotions.