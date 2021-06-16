Mexico proposes to the US plan to reopen border closed by covid-19

Mexico presented a plan to the United States for the gradual reopening of its common border closed by the covid-19 pandemic, during the visit made by the US Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, on Tuesday, the Mexican government reported.

The strategy is based on a massive vaccination campaign on the Mexican side of the border area since the restrictions “have been going on for a long time” and “make economic activity and life difficult” for communities in both countries, said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, after meet with Mayorkas in Mexico City.

“We have commented that vaccination will be accelerated so that the vaccination averages in Mexico are very similar to those of North American cities,” Ebrard added in a video on social networks.

This Tuesday 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson sent by the United States arrived in Mexico to be applied to people over 18 years of age in 39 municipalities in six border states.

In this way, it is expected to progress gradually towards the resumption of non-essential land traffic, said the foreign minister.

“Once we have this progress (…) there would be no argument of a health nature to maintain those restrictions,” said Ebrard during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, prior to his meeting with Mayorkas.

The border restrictions were implemented on March 21, 2020.

Since then, the United States and Mexico have kept the passage closed to non-essential land traffic, such as tourists or occasional visitors, but allow merchandise, workers or students.

The meeting also addressed the migration of undocumented people, mostly Central Americans, to the United States from Mexico. “We must address the causes of this phenomenon,” said Ebrard.

With almost 230,000 deaths, Mexico, of 126 million inhabitants, is the fourth country most affected by the epidemic in absolute numbers, although its mortality rate is twenty-first.

The Mexican authorities have so far applied 37.8 million doses from five different laboratories.

The United States, with 600,000 deaths, tops the list of countries most affected by covid-19, and its mortality rate is the twentieth. Half of its population – of 331 million – has already completed their vaccination schedule.