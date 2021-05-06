Mexico prohibits stores from checking customer tickets before leaving but Costco will continue with this practice



Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

As you probably already know, Costco has the habit of reviewing the purchase receipt of its customers when leaving any of its branches. This practice could be annoying for many people, since it seems that the store is checking to see if something is being stolen, in addition to that it usually makes the exit from the store much longer.

Recently, in Mexico, stores were reminded that it is illegal to check people’s purchase receipts when leaving. However, faced with this, Costco has indicated that, despite the request to stop carrying out this measure, it will continue to review people’s purchase tickets.

The Federal Attorney’s Office for the Consumer of Mexico asked the stores, through its Twitter channel, that they will no longer review the purchase receipts. And the fact is that the laws consider that after a person buys a product, it already becomes their property, so they should not be subjected to this type of inspection.

The bulletin published by Profeco states: “This practice is contrary to article 10 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law.”

In this article 10 suppliers of goods or services are prohibited from performing acts of registration that threaten their personal integrity or freedom..

Likewise, the bulletin also indicates that the inspection of tickets is an act of unjustified annoyance. Profeco suggests that the collection systems and products sold be improved instead.

It should be noted that the same agency indicated that, at least with regard to club chains, such as Costco or Sam’s Club, this practice is not illegal.

This means that the practice of checking tickets at the exit only applies to traditional stores. The issue with Costco or Sam’s Club is that they have a contract, through the acquisition of membership, which allows them to do this inspection..

On the other hand, previously, Costco has made it clear that they only review the purchase receipt to verify that the consumer has not overpaid or that they have forgotten a product.

