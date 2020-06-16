The Ministry of Labor and Social Security indicated that the Temporary Agricultural Workers Program « continues and does not stop. »

The government of Mexico prohibited its compatriots from moving temporarily to Canada to work in the agricultural industry do it on farms with outbreaks of Covid-19, The Labor Secretariat said Tuesday, after several cases of infection and two deaths from the new virus.

Citing a spokesman for the Mexican embassy in Ottawa, the American television channel CNN had pointed out hours before that the authorities of the Latin American nation they suspended the plan to send workers agrarian to Canadian lands.

« This is a temporary pause to determine the circumstances surrounding security conditions on farms, « said Óscar Mora, spokesman for the Mexican diplomatic legation in Canada, quoted by CNN. Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Millán confirmed the statements to ..

However, the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare later stated in a statement that the Temporary Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT) established by the governments of both countries in 1974 « It continues and is not suspended. »

« It has only been determined not to send workers to farms where Covid-19 outbreaks occur and have not followed the recommendations of the health authorities in Canada, as well as the Mexican consulates, « he stressed, clarifying that the employees assigned to these facilities will be reassigned to another center. and they can travel the same with an employment contract.

According to the secretariat, because of the health emergency derived from the coronavirus, PTAT was temporarily suspended from March 19 to April 9, and resumed after the governments of both nations ensured adequate sanitary conditions for the beneficiaries of the initiative.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, transmitted him during a virtual conversation his condolences for the death of two of the tens of thousands of Mexican agricultural workers who travel to Canada every year, without giving more details.