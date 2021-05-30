Mexico prevails against Iceland by the hand of “Chucky” Lozano (Summary, Video)

The Mexican National Team beat the Icelandic National Team 2-1 at AT&T Stadium, with a double from Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, who came off the bench to give the victory to the team led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino.

At the beginning of the match, El Tri came out quite deconcentrated in the lower zone and, after giving away a couple of balls, Iceland’s first fell at minute 14, in a play where Edson Álvarez ended up pushing the ball into his own goal at try to cut a shot.

After the annotation, Mexico began little by little to settle down and seek to generate danger in front of the European framework, however, the Aztec forwards were not fine when making the last decision.

For the second half, the Mexican National Team continued to push the attack and Iceland began to back down, hoping to take advantage of a counterattack to increase their advantage.

“Tata” Martino moved his team and the solutions came from the bench, because after the entry of Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, Héctor Herrera and Gerardo Arteaga, the team began to look more dangerous.

At minute 72, “Chucky” Lozano put the tying goal in a play in which, after receiving a ball in the area, cut the goalkeeper and a defender to define with the open frame.

Five minutes later, Lozano took advantage of a center sent from the right wing by Héctor Herrera and finished off with a header to put the final 2-1.

