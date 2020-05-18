This is how the traffic light works for the reopening in Mexico 2:19

(CNN Spanish) – The Secretary of Economy of Mexico, Graciela Márquez Colín, reported this Wednesday that the plan to return to the new normal will have three stages and will be gradual and orderly.

“The day of healthy distance has brought us a control, a flattening of the curve, but it is also true that we have to start preparing ourselves and think about how we are going to adapt to the new normality”

According to the official, the first stage of the plan will begin on May 18 in the so-called municipalities of La Esperanza, some 269 in 15 states of the country, which have not registered infections, as well as their neighboring areas and where they would be applied in the next days sanitary fences and health days to protect them.

“In those municipalities, the school activity of the public space, work and vulnerable people will be open and there will be monitoring of the measures that will have to be taken for public health and work,” said the secretary.

The second stage will start from May 18 to 31: “This stage is equally important because it is a stage where we, the workers, the companies, the families, will prepare for this restart”

According to Márquez Colín, activities carried out by sectors such as construction, mining and the manufacture of transport equipment will be considered essential in this second stage and will be subject to strict health protocols, including training of personnel for environmental safety. work, the installation of income filters and a readjustment of spaces and production processes to the new reality.

The third stage will start from June 1 under a regional traffic light system, which will consist of four colors: red, orange, yellow and green. It will also have five categories: public health measures, work activities, open and closed public spaces, vulnerable people and educational activities.

The secretary pointed out that even when the traffic light is red, work activities in the construction, mining and transportation manufacturing sectors will be allowed.

When he checks the color orange, he said, other essential and non-essential activities could be added without restriction, although the latter at a reduced level, while vulnerable people, those with chronic diseases, will be able to join work activities but with a maximum watch out.

In yellow, all activities considered essential and non-essential will be able to operate without restriction. In open public spaces there will be fewer and greater restrictions for closed places, such as cinemas, theaters, churches and museums.

“When the traffic light is green there will be no more restrictions and the public spaces will be fully operational, while the care of vulnerable people will be a control care.”

At this stage, school activities will also be reactivated, said the secretary, although she insisted that, at all times, sanitary control measures will continue.

“We will be all the time knowing that we have to continue taking care of ourselves, there is still no vaccine, there are still no medications, for the care of the covid-19. There are important efforts in which Mexico participates, but we still have to continue taking care of ourselves, said the secretary after presenting the plan to return to the new

normal.

“We are not going to vary at this stage, that is, coercive measures will not be applied, nothing by force, all for reason and law, this plan is voluntary,” said the president after the presentation of the program, which, according to explained, it will be gradual to ensure

Mexicans’ health.

The president admitted that there could be some discrepancies in the application of the plan even when it was generally agreed: “We are not going to fight, we are not going to divide, we are not going to bet on the separation”

López Obrador presented his plan for the progressive reincorporation of activities just when Mexico is at the maximum point of contagion by covid-19, although authorities have assured that there are areas of the country where a decrease in the number of cases is beginning to be reported.

“It is going to take us some time, but we have already started this stage, there is already the light that indicates that we are going to leave the tunnel we were in and we are still in.

There is already hope that we will walk forward, “said López Obrador, who asked citizens to be well informed about this new program.

.