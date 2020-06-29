The SRE presented four Mexican vaccine projects against COVID-19 that seek financing for their development.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations presented this Monday the four Mexican vaccine projects against COVID-19 seeking funding from the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) for its development.

“We are involved in a network so that abroad, in this coalition, we present the four protocols that today Mexico It has more advanced, better integrated, in order to achieve the development of a vaccine in our country. We consider this to be strategic, ”Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured in a virtual press conference.

The holder of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) highlighted that for Mexico it is a priority to develop a vaccine against COVID-19Therefore, it is sought that protocols that are already in the clinical phase be applied in the country.

He asserted that it is important to assume and decide “that from now on we will always have Mexico as the first position can and should develop this type of vaccines, as well as the technological infrastructure that determines public health. “

He pointed out that the other way was wait for someone else to develop the vaccine and “we try to achieve the development of other countries”, however, he stressed that Mexico has the scientific and infrastructure capabilities to meet this goal.

The secretary of health, Jorge Alcocer, He noted that as of June 28, 17 vaccine trials are being reported under clinical evaluation and 131 vaccine candidates are undergoing pre-clinical evaluation.

In this context, there are three “promising” vaccine candidates.

And he pointed out that Mexico “has the scientific and technological capacity, to promote the development of biomedical, pharmacological, genomics and proteomics research ”.

The projects

Among the projects presented is that of the Avimex veterinary company, specialized in the development of vaccines for animals and which, according to Bernardo Lozano, CEO of the company, uses strategies similar to those used in poultry and pigs, and a SARS-CoV-2 virus protein to develop a short-term option.

“We hope that in November or December the vaccine may be available, “he said.

Another project is led by Laura Palomares, researcher at the UNAM Institute of Biotechnology, which uses fragments of the protein S that the virus uses to bind to and infect the human cell.

The researchers hope that the human organism has a immune response against these segments that protects against the virus when it infects people.

The third project was presented by the Autonomous University of Queretaro, where the researchers selected, for bioinformatics, stretches with specific characteristics of different viral proteins.

These sections were joined and formed a chimeric protein that induces the immune response in animals and is recognized by sera from patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

If the answer in humans is enough strong, it would be expected to neutralize the virus when it enters the body.

The last project was presented by researchers from the Autonomous University of Baja California and the Tecnológico de Monterrey, those who use a nanoplasmid, which is a tiny portion of DNA, which contains a tiny part of a SARS-CoV-2 gene.

Upon entering the body, it is expected to produce an immune response that, as in other cases, defend the person from the virus attack.

The Foreign Minister stressed that, regardless of the decision of the CEPI, these projects will have the necessary support “to continue its development”.

