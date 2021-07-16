Mexico presents a report on the progress of the 2030 Agenda to the UN

MEXICO CITY

Mexico presented to the UN its Third Voluntary National Report on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is built on the basis of the actions carried out by the federal administration, with the support of the legislature, state authorities, the private sector, the civil society organizations, academia, and international cooperation.

In this framework, the Mexican government recognizes that the pandemic we are experiencing, “calls us to achieve a green, sustainable and inclusive recovery”, to face challenges such as climate change, loss of ecosystems, poverty and inequalities, economic crises, the advance of technology and recently universal, timely and equitable access to the vaccine against covid-19.

As contributions of the Federal Public Administration, a series of sectorial programs and strategies are listed, “whose main objective is to support, from a multidimensional and long-term perspective, people who have historically faced the greatest exclusion, such as those who belong to indigenous peoples. of Mexico or those that today have the lowest incomes and the most limited life options. “

Some of the programs mentioned are: Support for the well-being of girls and boys, children of working mothers; Basic Education Welfare Scholarship, Higher Secondary Education Welfare and Higher Education Welfare; Production for Wellbeing; Fertilizers for Wellbeing; Youth Building the Future; Free Medical Care and Medications; Universal Pension for Older Adults; Sowing Life and Batches for Well-being.

In addition to projects such as the Dos Bocas refinery construction; Internet for Everyone; New Felipe Ángeles International Airport: National Electric Power Plan: National Gas and Oil Plan; Rescue of Lake Texcoco and the Mayan Train.

In the section on legislative advances, the legal reform that prohibits the subcontracting of personnel is mentioned, in order to protect the labor and social security rights of workers; reforms to the Federal Civil Code for the prohibition of Child Marriage; reform of electoral laws for the classification of the crime of Political Violence on the grounds of Gender; the so-called Olimpia Law, for Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence and the Federal Penal Code, as well as the approval and ratification of the Escazú Agreement.

The 227-page document also emphasizes the actions of private companies, and highlights the effort of Syngenta with Operation Pollinator, which is a project that seeks to promote populations of pollinating insects in the agricultural sector.

Nestlé, which has the goal of reducing packaging waste for its products; Coca-Cola, which in May 2021 announced an investment of more than 500 million dollars projected over three years to boost the circular economy, and CEMEX, which substitutes traditional fuels, such as petroleum coke and coal, with others that have a lower carbon emission factor.

In the Third Voluntary National Report on Agenda 2030 that @G GobiernoMX delivered to the UN, @UN highlights as an achievement the implementation of fishing gear to reduce incidental fishing (including #VaquitaMarina) and support for sustainable curvina fishing in the Upper Gulf of California. pic.twitter.com/kWwruAVK5E – Ernesto Méndez (@ernesto_mendez) July 15, 2021

Green Economy and Climate Change

In its Third Voluntary National Report on the 2030 Agenda, the Government of Mexico highlights the work to reduce ozone-depleting substances by 86.2 percent compared to the 2013 baseline for Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCF); the development of ECCBio, a platform for climate change and biodiversity to learn about bioclimatic corridors and develop conservation strategies for areas of high biological diversity.

Also the implementation at the national level of the Drought Surveillance System in Agriculture and Early Warning (ASIS); technical advice to update regulatory frameworks for waste and the environment, including the General Law of Prevention and Comprehensive Waste Management (LGPGIR), and restrict the use of disposable plastic in 25 states, as well as the implementation of fishing gear to reduce fishing incidental (including vaquita marina) and support for sustainable fishery for curvina olive ridley in the Upper Gulf of California.

The full report can be consulted at https://www.economia.gob.mx/files/gobmx/agenda2030/INV2021_F4.pdf

jcs