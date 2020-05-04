May 4, 2020 | 5:00 am

By: Alejandro Juárez and Ángel Alcántara

Industries in Mexico are preparing to launch a phased reactivation when the most critical stage of the coronavirus in the country passes.

The health authorities contemplate that the recovery of productive activities begins from May 17 in 979 municipalities, where the number of infections is relatively low, as is the risk of the disease spreading.

For its contribution to national finances, the revival of the construction, automotive and tourism industries will be a priority, according to José Luis de la Cruz, director of the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth (IDIC).

Among the three, they contribute around 20% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI). Furthermore, these sectors generate more than 3.7 million jobs in the country and more than seven million people depend on them.

It is crucial that the construction industry is one of the first to open, due to the weight it has in the national economy, the jobs generated and the circular economy that is generated around it.

commented Eugene Towle, managing partner at Softec.

However, the reactivation of this sector will be slow, due to the contractions it reported in the last two years. Disruption in supply chains will also cause damage, says Ricardo Trejo, director of the consulting firm Forecastim.

In 2019, the construction industry lost 152,000 jobs, as a result of a 6.9% drop in value, according to figures from the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC).

As for the Mexican automotive sector, the urgency of its acceleration lies in matching production with the reopening of production lines in the United States. Mexico is one of its main component suppliers.

With a view to the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (TMEC) on July 1, the sector must be prepared. It is important that it be reactivated as soon as possible so that it is already working normally

mentioned Gerardo Gómez, director and country manager of J.D. Power Mexico.

Armando Sánchez, director general of the UNAM Economic Research Institute, believes that the national automotive industry should immediately synchronize with the United States, because if it does not, another country will take its place as a supplier.

Tourism, in intens intensive care ’

Tourism is another sector that urgently awaits the restoration of activities. From the weekend that began on March 13, hotel occupancy has plummeted at major tourist spots to its lowest levels ever.

In Mexico City and Cancun, the percentage of occupied rooms accumulates several weeks below 5%. These levels had only been seen in 2009, during the crisis caused by the A-H1N1 influenza, says Rafael García, representative of the Mexican Association of Hotels and Motels (AMHM) in the country’s capital.

In Mexico City, at least 100 million pesos (mdp) are stopped entering daily due to the cancellations of rooms, as well as the collapse in sales of food and beverages that this entails

said the manager.

On the other hand, occupation in Cancun – the most visited beach destination in the country – fell to less than 2%, after reporting an annual average of over 70%, according to the Statistical Compendium of Hotel Activity more recent.

The hotel zone of this region currently has only three hotels open with 1.8% occupancy, while other important points, such as Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos, report 100% of their hotels closed.

To counter the negative effects of the crisis, hoteliers in these cities are working independently to develop a program called Covid-free, through which they seek to guarantee the highest level of hygiene in their facilities.

The strategy is aimed at restoring traveler confidence, mainly in domestic tourists, explains Roberto Cintrón Díaz, president of the AMHM in Quintana Roo.

In Mexico City, measures include the development of new manuals on hygiene protocols, as well as the design of a plan for a gradual return to normal activities.

In the case of Cancun, the AMHM is awaiting the health plan that will bring hotels closer to being free of coronaviruses. The elaboration of the strategy for all Quintana Roo will be designed by the State Tourism Secretariat, confirmed Cintrón Díaz.

Mexican businessmen look at models that are being applied by European countries, where there has been an escalation of the pandemic in recent weeks.

The Tourism Satellite Account of Mexico indicates that this sector contributes 8.7% to the national GDP. In addition, each year it employs around 2.3 million people, equivalent to 6% of total jobs nationwide.

Spain, for example, intends to reach the so-called “new normal” at the end of June through a transitional plan consisting of four phases. The first starts on May 11 and contemplates the reopening of accommodation with numerous restrictions.