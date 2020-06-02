Mexico City.- During the health conference in the National Palace, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, He asserted that influenza is coming and they are preparing for it, “he said.

He explained that for this, the Government, through the Ministry of Health, will not dismantle the hospital reconversions that They have specified for the coronavirus and will continue until we can clearly recognize the pattern of occurrence of influenza and COVID-19.

On that issue, the official said he could not guarantee it and there is no formal prediction in the world either.

The official considered it appropriate to anticipate vaccination against influenza, but warned that the vaccine It is not available until October because the production cycle involves starting to work with the corresponding strains around June.

López-Gatell insisted that it is not feasible to make predictions about an epidemic curve for the entire country, due to its extension and demography, for which reason the epidemic has been studied by zones. However, the Valley of Mexico has been taken as a reference, accumulating the majority of registered cases.

Finally, the Ministry of Health reported that so far the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico amounted to 10,167.

In addition, on the first day of the so-called “new normal”, the authorities announced that the states that They have accumulated more than 3,000 cases of contagion of the new coronavirus strain are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Baja California, Tabasco, Veracruz, Sinaloa and Puebla.

