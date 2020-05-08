Ebrard: Mexico seeks a vaccine against covid-19 1:35

(CNN Spanish) – The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, reported this Friday that the country is participating, along with others, in the search for a vaccine against covid-19, which he indicated is in phase 1 of investigation.

“Our contribution at this time to join the team is one million euros. And later we will have to make larger contributions, depending on the protocols we are in because we will have to finance them among all countries. Obviously the biggest investment is

doing private laboratories, those with the greatest presence, those with a research infrastructure, but what stands out in this initiative is the participation of university institutions and research centers. ”

This is part, says Ebrard, of the multilateral efforts that are being made to reach the development of a vaccine as soon as possible, in which global expectations are based.

“The vaccine is strategic, because to return to let’s say full economic normality in the world, commercial and of all kinds, you are going to need the vaccine. So having universal access to the vaccine is a bigger issue, otherwise we will have two types of countries, those that do have the vaccine and those that do not. That has to do with lives and it has to do with well-being. So it is an important fight for Mexico. “

The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico also reported that he is participating in the clinical protocols of remdesivir, with the Gilead laboratories, in the United States. He reported that at the moment, tests are being carried out on seven patients at the National Institute of Nutrition. That amount could be expanded to 20, he said, depending on the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

