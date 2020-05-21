Mexico is one of the countries that spends the most, in Latin America, on financial crime prevention with 8.4 million dollars

Globally, investment in financial crime prevention is $ 180.9 billion; Meanwhile in Mexico the highest amount is destined in the Latin American region, assured Adrián Sánchez, director for Latin America, Financial Crimes and Compliance of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

During the videoconference ‘The true cost of compliance with financial crimes’, the specialist explained that of that figure, 4.5 billion correspond to the region of Latin America, in the euro zone, investment is 136.5 billion dollars and in North America – United States and Canada – it is 31.5 billion dollars.

He specified that this difference is due to the number of financial institutions that operate within the different surveyed countries, as well as pressure from their respective regulatory authorities to spend more on improving controls on the prevention of financial crime, especially in Europe.

Regarding the average expenditure by country in the Latin American region, Mexico is one of the ones that spends the most, with $ 8.4 million, followed by Chile, with 7.4 million; Argentina with 6.4 and Brazil with 6.0 million dollars; while the United States does it with 14.3 million dollars.

The specialist explained that while in other areas of the world the financial institutions of all sizes invest more in security, in Latin America the cost is low.

In his opinion, more should be invested in technology and a little less in human resources for the prevention of financial crimes, because people can present carelessness, not technology.

Adrián Sánchez added that there are many technological tools that can help companies to become efficient in the sense of optimizing resources, regarding the issue of cyber risks.

The specialist pointed out, however, that spending more not exactly having better results, since other factors such as operational efficiency must be involved.

With information from Notimex