Mexico negotiates with Russia to package Sputnik V vaccine

Vials of Russian Sputnik V vaccine taken while health workers inoculate people over 60 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo: AFP / Jorge Bernal)

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Covid-19 news

Wednesday April 28

Sputnik V vaccine will be packaged in Mexico

Mexico plans to package the Russian vaccine against Covid-19 Sputnik V domestically, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday. “Mexico even has the decision, the will, and we have found a good disposition for the Mexican company Birmex to participate in the final packaging and filling of the vaccine,” Ebrard said at a press conference from Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (AFP)

India exceeds 200,000 deaths from Covid-19

India this Wednesday exceeded 200,000 deaths from Covid-19, whose local variant continues to wreak havoc in the Asian giant and has already been detected in at least 17 countries, while in Brazil the Senate will investigate the management of the crisis by the government of Jair Bolsonaro. India, the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19 after the United States, Brazil and Mexico, exceeded the threshold of 200,000 deaths after registering more than 3,000 deaths in 24 hours for the first time, according to official data. (AFP)

One dose of vaccine reduces transmission at home by almost 50%

A single dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduces the chances that someone infected with coronavirus will transmit it to other members of the household by almost 50%, according to a study by the English Public Health Agency (PHE). People infected with the virus three weeks after receiving a dose of the vaccine are 38% to 49% less likely to transmit the virus to members of their household than those who have not been vaccinated, reported Public Health England in a statement. (AFP)

Tuesday April 27

India receives aid and Brazil rejects Sputnik V vaccine

International emergency aid began to arrive in India on Tuesday, a nation plunged into an unprecedented wave of infections and deaths from Covid-19, a day after Brazil, also hard hit, refused to import the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Epicenter of the The coronavirus pandemic for days and with a still poorly identified local variant, the second most populous country on the planet, only behind China, registers a high number of infections and deaths on a daily basis. (AFP)

BREAKING: A. Gintsburg, Gamaleya Inst. Director: It’s possible to increase the interval between 1st & 2nd Sputnik V vaccine shots from 21 days up to 3 months. Extending the interval won’t affect the immune response and may even enhance and prolong it. Https://t.co/Yinpj1nygl – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 26, 2021

Third wave in Mexico is less likely but not ruled out

The Ministry of Health assured that a third wave of infections by Covid-19 “seems less likely, but it is not ruled out” after 30 entities, of the 32 that make up the country, reported casualties of coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day . When presenting the epidemiological information until week 15, that is, two weeks ago, from April 11 to 17, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, pointed out that “the week opened with a decrease and it is not a minor decrease ”. (EFE)

We open week 17 with a significant decline in the epidemic curve, however the risk of a third wave will continue to be present, so it is recommended to maintain the # COVID19 infection prevention measures: healthy distance, hand washing and use of face mask. pic.twitter.com/0cC4IvswxG – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 27, 2021

They study a new variant of Covid-19 originated in Peru or Chile

Peruvian scientists are studying a new variant of Covid-19 that appears to have originated in Peru or Chile and is likely already being “exported” to other countries, said Pablo Tsukayama, a doctor in molecular microbiology. “According to our analysis, among the samples presented between January and March, this new variant, which since last week has been assigned a name C.37, would correspond to almost 40% of the samples that we have processed in Lima,” Tsukayama pointed out in statements published this Monday on the website of the station RPP Noticias. (EFE)

Monday April 26

Mexico negotiates with Russia to package Sputnik V vaccine

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard traveled to Russia on Sunday, his office said, for a tour in which he will address the progress of ongoing talks to carry out the final packaging of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Mexico. The official said in statements to Russian media on Friday that Mexico has a “relevant” progress in those talks and that the Mexican state laboratory Birmex is working with Russian institutions to finalize an agreement. (Reuters)

The Mexican government vaccination study confirms that #SputnikV is the safest among all vaccines used in Mexico with 7 times fewer adverse effects than the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. The Mexican data supports similar results published by the government of Hungary on April 25. pic.twitter.com/ql9CZwp9r0 – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 26, 2021

Second dose of Sputnik V can be inoculated up to 3 months after the first

The second dose of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19 Sputnik V can be administered up to three months after the inoculation of the first component compared to the 21 days initially stipulated, reported today Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, developer of the preparation. “We consider it possible to increase the minimum interval between the application of the first and second component of the vaccine from the 21 days previously approved to 3 months,” said Gintsburg in a statement released by the Twitter account of the Russian vaccine. (EFE)

EU sues AstraZeneca for delay in delivery of Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission reported that it took legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to guarantee deliveries on time. Under the contract, the company had pledged to use its “best reasonable efforts” to deliver 180 million doses of vaccines to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the December-June period. (Reuters)