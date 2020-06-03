MADRID, Jun 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Mexican Ministry of Finance, through the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), has blocked the bank accounts of 1,939 people and companies related to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

The FIU has explained that this operation, known as ‘Blue Agave’, has been carried out jointly with the Administration for Drug Control (DEA) in the United States.

Investigations have discovered that this criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking and arms trafficking had different salaried public officials, as well as a wide client network, which went beyond family members, businessmen, financial operators, lawyers and numerous companies created to money laundering.

For months, according to the Mexican newspaper ‘El Universal’, the FIU has analyzed “unusual” economic operations, valued at almost 1,100 million euros, about 26,600 million pesos.

Days earlier, the Mexican authorities announced the arrest of three people for having participated in an armed attack against the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office in Veracruz, in southern Mexico. One of them would be the alleged head of the hitmen of the Jalisco Cartel in Acayucan, Javier N., alias ‘El Tucán’.

The United States defines the CJNG as “one of the fastest growing criminal organizations in Mexico and one of the most prolific methamphetamine producers in the world.”

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias ‘El Mencho’, is the leader of the CJNG. The United States offers a $ 10 million reward for any information that leads to his capture. Her son and ‘number two’, Rubén Oseguera González, ‘Menchito’, and his daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, are already being processed in the United States.