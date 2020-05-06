Hugo López-Gatell warned that more than half of the epidemic cycle of COVID-19 is still missing, so he called for the healthy distance measures to be followed

The Ministry of Health of Mexico reported this Monday that the maximum peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country will occur on May 8, two days after what they had predicted. last Friday.

Without interventions (in public health), the maximum point would have been the April 2, a peak very early“, Explained in conference the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell. “We have gained time, the prediction is that we will have on May 8 and I am aware that I previously said May 6, “he added.

The official said that when updating the prediction “you see a additional gain (two days) because it happened from May 6 to 8 and when those days passed the curve was even flatter ”.

He specified that public health interventions they have two important moments: the containment and the community mitigation.

At the conference, López-Gatell explained that “flattening the curve does not mean disappear the epidemic”Since“ epidemics cannot be stopped overnight ”and he insisted that the behavior of the epidemic curve will stay down “if people they stay at home“

He also called to continue practicing prevention and hygiene measures such as Sana Distancia and constant hand washing.

He commented that “it was the people who flattened the epidemic curve” and highlighted the participation of citizens to decrease the contagion level while insisting that “this is not a sign of suspending Sana Distance measurements“

He warned that more than half of the epidemic cycle is still missing and also that many cities have to register their epidemic period as it is now happening in Mexico City.

He explained that the epidemic curve cannot be drawn at the national level, since each state “will have different times with the highest record of cases ”.

Mexico reached 26 thousand 25 confirmed cases on Tuesday with 2 thousand 507 deaths from COVID-19 a few days after the climax of the pandemic was reached in the country and then began its decline, according to forecasts by health authorities.

In the last 24 hours, the authorities notified 1,120 new infections by the virus, which meant an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the 24,905 confirmed the previous day, reported the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía.

Meanwhile, the death toll grew by 236 to go from 2,271 on Monday to 2,587 deaths reported this day in the technical report.

With information from EFE