The Ministry of the Economy (SE) reported that the United States decided to maintain for another five more years the Suspension Agreements of the investigations into unfair practices on sugar imports from Mexico.

The agency reported that on April 30, the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) published in the Federal Register its notice, by which it notifies its intention to maintain the validity of the Suspension Agreements, which They guarantee the export of Mexican sugar to that country since December 2014.

It was in December 2014 when the DOC suspended the investigations against sugar imports from Mexico by signing two Suspension Agreements: one on anti-dumping and the other on subsidies.

Since then, sugar exports from Mexico to the United States have been governed by said Agreements and their subsequent modifications in 2017 and 2020.

The Agreements avoid the imposition of countervailing duties on sugar from Mexico that were determined in the investigations and, in this way, guarantee the export of Mexican sugar to the United States.

The DOC announcement is a good sign for Mexican sugar exports, given that it provides certainty and maintains access to the US market under preferential conditions, “said the Ministry of Economy.

“Maintaining access to the US market, through the Suspension Agreements, will benefit cane producers and their families, as well as the sugar mills located in 15 states of the Republic, with a positive impact in 267 municipalities where they live. approximately 15 million Mexicans, “the SE said in a statement.

In the current sugar cycle, Mexico will be able to export up to one million 421 thousand 901 metric tons to that country, the highest volume since the entry into force of the Suspension Agreements in 2014.

