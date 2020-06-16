MEXICO – The maximum risk for COVID-19 has disappeared in 16 of 32 states and the map changed from red to orange, so they have started to resume all their activities.

Businesses and establishments are disinfecting their facilities to raise the curtains and receive customers and employees, in addition to adapting spaces to meet all the health and hygiene requirements that are required to operate.

“This is a watershed in our lives, we have to change our customs, we have to take more security measures,” says Claudia Sánchez, who disinfected her office.

Official regulations indicate that in this phase the markets and supermarkets will operate at 75% of their capacity.

Hotels, hairdressers, restaurants, parks and sports centers, half, and small shops, cinemas, theaters, religious temples and museums at 25% of their normal capacity. Massive events, spas, fairs, amusement parks and nightclubs will be suspended, as the risk, said the undersecretary of Health, is still latent.

“We have already said that this first wave or first epidemic cycle is anticipated to last until October,” warned Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of health.

The official revealed that, during that time, the pandemic could have ups and downs in the number of infections, but still President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on Mexicans to “regain their freedom.”

For this, he proposed a decalogue in which he asks to eat well, not be afraid, not be consumerist or racist and have spirituality to defeat the coronavirus.

“We have to go out again, face reality,” said López Obrador.

Until now, Mexico City continues to be the entity with the most cases.

This week the traffic light for the Mexican capital will continue in red, but the transition to orange will begin, resuming activities such as the reactivation of all transport services and the opening of small businesses with no more than 5 employees.

Meanwhile, the population of the places where the danger is least indicated that the reactivation was already necessary.

“You have to have the precautions that you can and you have to follow life because there are many people who are tough,” said José Daniel, who returned to work.

Health authorities indicated that across the country the traffic light may return to red if the number of patients increases.