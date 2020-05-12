According to the IMSS, in Mexico 555 thousand 247 jobs were lost during April; There are 685 thousand 840 jobs lost due to confinement

This Tuesday, the Mexican Social Security Institute released data about jobs in the country.

According to the official data of the IMSS, in the country, during April, they were lost 555 thousand 247 jobs. This represents 2.7 percent less.

The loss is due, as planned, to the consequences of the effects derived from the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

Until April 30 they have registered 19 million 927 thousand 696 jobs of which the 86.4 percent they are permanent and 13.6 percent eventual.

During the first four-month period of 2020, the decrease in employment is 493 thousand 746, of which 67.2 percent correspond to permanent jobs.

Regarding the annual behavior, in the last 12 months the decrease was 451 thousand 231, which is 2.2 percent less.

Average salary

The base salary of contribution of insured workers to the IMSS reached a total of 403.60 pesos.

This is a 8.0 percent and it is the most important rise for an April month in the last 10 years.

Affiliated employers

The IMSS reported that until April 30 it has one million thousand 062 patterns, which is equivalent to a growth of 1.5 percent.

Other modalities of occupation

In the Youth Building the Future program, 750 thousand 819 beneficiaries they joined the IMSS.

241 thousand 899 affiliates were integrated through the Family Health Insurance, through which medical care is provided to people who voluntarily join.

In the Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime, 194 thousand 878 insured.

Domestic workers

In April they joined 21 thousand 133 people to the Pilot Program for Domestic Workers. It is a thousand 969.8 percent more than in the previous scheme.

Of the affiliates, in total, it is expected 34,600 potential beneficiaries.

Regarding the salary with which he registers, he has an average of 4 thousand 975 pesos.

Previously, the holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo had estimated that there would be a reduction or modification in the figures that the country had in this section due to the pandemic of COVID-19 that forced the closure of businesses, companies and shops.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital