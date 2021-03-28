Mexico loses against Wales and signs the second defeat of the Gerardo Martino era

Mexico gave one of the worst exhibitions in the era of Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martinoy was defeated 1-0 against Welsh in the first friendly match of the March FIFA date, sporting a ‘flat’ and clueless attack with the absence of a nominal forward center.

Without the reference of a pinned nine, the trident made up of Hirving Lozano, Orbelín Pineda and Jesús Manuel Corona, failed to curdle any of the few opportunities they generated at the front, as they could not compete one-on-one against the physique of the Welsh.

The game was defined with a well-crafted play by the Wales team, who took advantage of an error by Guillermo Ochoa in a previous play, as the Club América goalkeeper decided to reject with his fists a service that seemed comfortable to intercept.

The match began with Mexico dominating the match and at minute 6, Mexico generated a dangerous play between Lozano and Pineda, who sent service to the area but a defender sent a corner kick. In the corner, Héctor Herrera was close to achieving a goal when he finished off the English, although his shot went off the side of the Wales goal.

In the 10th minute of action, Wales found the goal in a combination of Roberts, Williams and Moore, who went alone in front of Ochoa, finishing at pleasure.

At minute 35, Mexico re-associated in their offensive apparatus, building a play that ended in a shot from Tecatito Corona down the left side of the field. The Porto forward shot looking for the second post of the rival goal but the ball went outside.

Near the end of the first half, Mexico had another shot on goal, now via Chaka Rodríguez, who shot right into the goalkeeper’s hands behind a wall on the edge of the area.

In the second half, an error by Carlos Salcedo on the left side, put the Mexican National Team in danger, as Wales was about to make it 2-0 in a play where they did not know how to take advantage of the numerical superiority in the Aztec area.

At 54 action, Orblín Pineda put a filtered pass to Chucky Lozano, who entered the rival area alone and shot crossed with his left leg, demanding the maximum from Hennessey, the Welsh goalkeeper.

The game fell into a tiring pace for 20 minutes, until Mexico found themselves again in a combination between Lozano and Pineda, who culminated the play with a shot that went wide of Hennessey’s goal.

The game reached the final stretch with an erratic Mexico in the connection of passes and with Wales having possession of the ball, ‘sleeping’ the game in the last minutes.

Mexico had a clear last chance in Tecatito Corona’s boots on a stopped ball, but the Mexican’s shot went over the rival frame.

