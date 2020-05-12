MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has ordered that the Armed Forces be charged “in an extraordinary way” and for a maximum of five years with citizen security tasks until the National Guard is fully trained to carry out this work.

“The Armed Forces are ordered to participate in an extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary manner with the National Guard in the public security functions in charge of the latter,” reads the executive decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The Armed Forces will be in charge of this task “during the time that said police institution develops its structure, capabilities and territorial implantation, without said participation exceeding five years.”

López Obrador recalled that when he created the National Guard, it was already contemplated that “during the following five years, and as it develops its structure, capabilities and territorial implantation”, the Armed Forces could be used “in public security tasks in an extraordinary way , regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary “.

In addition, he stressed that, in this new function, “the Armed Forces will be governed at all times by strict observance and respect for Human Rights (…) and will observe the National Law on the Use of Force and other regulations in The matter”.

Upon his arrival in office, in December 2018, López Obrador promised to pacify the country through a strategy based on demilitarizing the fight against organized crime, amnesties for low-ranking hitmen and ‘narcos’ and social policies that provide opportunities for new generations. .

The National Guard is the axis of its security policy, but since it was created in July 2019, it has practically devoted itself entirely to guarding the borders by virtue of the immigration agreement between Mexico and the United States. Thus, in 2019 the Aztec nation broke the homicide record, with 35,588.