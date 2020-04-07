He Government of mexico and the Ministry of Health launched the official application of COVID-19 for iOS. A few days after landing on Android, the version for Apple devices can now be installed for free from the App Store and offers direct access to the phone of epidemiological health careas well as other help tools.

The COVID-19MX app has a self-diagnosis tool in which we are asked questions to know if we have been close to someone with coronavirus symptoms. After answering them, we should fill out a form with our data and we will receive recommendations for action.

The Locations section includes a list of nearby healthcare facilities and by state. To access the first it is necessary to authorize access to the location on the mobile. A section has also been added with frequently asked questions, tips and news. The latter links to the daily reports offered by the Ministry of Health in its conferences at 7:00 p.m.

In terms of functionality the iOS version does not differ much from Android, both offer the same sections and distribution of information, although the main menu on Apple devices is much more readable than on Android. When opening the application we will always be received with the message that the Ministry of Health has shared for weeks: Stay home!

The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch with iOS 9.0 or higher. An important detail is that if you have an iPhone SE the navigation is less intuitive as it appears to have been designed for 4.7 inch or larger screens. To download it, just search “COVID-19MX“in the App Store or access directly from this link.

A tool that would avoid saturation in hospitals

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, anticipated that this app is a useful tool for provide guidance on coronavirus symptoms and avoids saturation in hospitals, allowing risk groups to have priority in medical care.

Both the app and the SMS system and the 800 telephone number are options that the government is using to follow up on people with suspected symptoms.

He official count of positives as of April 6 is 2,439 confirmed cases, 125 deaths and 6,295 suspects. The total number of people studied is 20,475, a figure that some consider to be insufficient and is the subject of discussion at press conferences and by some governors who demand access to more screening tests.

