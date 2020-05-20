The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, justified the delay in the reactivation of value chains with the United States

The secretary of Economy, Graciela Marquez, justified the delay in the reactivation of value chains with United States arguing that “the arrival of COVID-19 It was later in Mexico than in other countries ”.

“Then in the Government of mexico It was decided that health was going to be prioritized and that we had to start doing this thaw, this reopening, until we were certain that this would not impact health, “said Márquez at the morning press conference at the National Palace.

The official referred to the adjustments to the sanitary decree made last week by the government, which would first include construction, mining and transportation manufacturing as essential activities allowed since May 18.

However, the Mexican government later rectified by stating that they could only work on their health protocols for operate from June 1 under the “new normal”.

Mexican industrialists warned that this would paralyze sectors throughout North America, like the automotive industry, since the United States receives more than 80 percent of Mexican exports.

“Yes, we are interested in remaining integrated in those chains, but we are especially interested in taking care of health in Mexico and we are interested in the fact that the opening we make really builds those chains again,” said Márquez.

The non-essential sectors of the economy have been detained in Mexico since the Government decreed a health emergency on March 30 due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which has left 51,633 infections and 5,332 confirmed deaths.

Although the United States is the country most affected by overcoming 1.5 million cases and 90 thousand deaths from COVID-19, the businessmen and the president Donald trump pressure Mexico to standardize open industries.

Even so, the Mexican Secretary of Economy reaffirmed that the “coupling will be gradual and gradual because the United States did not fully open either.”

“The first question we asked was ‘when does the industry open in the United States?’ And the answer was ‘we don’t know very well’ because precisely in the United States, the disease also hit in a very different way,” he said.

Mexico started on Monday its plan for a “new normal” with a pilot program in more than 300 municipalities without COVID-19 and that do not adjoin regions with infections.

Under the program, which begins in full on June 1, the government will demand the “highest standards” from companies that reopen.

Zoé Robledo, holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), presented this Tuesday the “Technical guidelines for health safety in the workplace” for the “safe return”.

It is a 78-point self-assessment that companies must respond to resume activities, although it is based on trust when signing “under protest to tell the truth.”

With information from EFE