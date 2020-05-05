Mexico joins Europe and WHO for vaccine, the only country in Latin America. It will ensure that all countries have access, including the Caribbean and LA

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. At AMLO’s morning press conference, Foreign Minister Ebrard reported that he is working together with the European Union and the World Health Organization in the search for a vaccine.

Mexico is the only country in the region south of Río Bravo that participates in the initiative, it will be ensured that all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have access to the vaccine

Mexico and will participate in an initiative European Union-World Health Organization-United Nations Organization.

– “More than seven billion euros have been raised to finance the vaccine research, Mexico is part of this initiative on instructions from the President of the Republic.”

He clarified that this is as a result of the resolution that was promoted before the United Nations Organization so that all countries have access to the vaccine.

He indicated “then, I can inform you that eThis was yesterday, we are participating, Mexico is the only country in Latin America that is participating for now»

In this sense, he stressed that “We are promoting that the entire region benefits, all the countries of America and the Caribbean.”

He asserted: «We said it yesterday at the conference, and we will ensure that we all have access to the vaccine. ”

The global coronavirus response summit

This was also said during his participation in the videoconference of the launch of the “Global Coronavirus Response Summit” initiative held in Brussels.

After Ursula’s announcement Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission to collect, from the start, 7.5 billion euros for the development of the vaccine and treatment against coronavirus.

He said that the response will be regional along with Latin American countries.

“We are going to gather resources and efforts to be able to give decisive regional support in favor of this initiative,” he assured.

. We will contribute resources and knowledge so that we can all get ahead together: Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Relations.

The head of foreign policy also recalled the initiative of Mexico before the UN so that all countries have access to the coronavirus vaccine.

«We fully agree with what is being proposed with this global response … »

«…, Mexico recently promoted at the United Nations, and I want to thank everyone for their support …»

“… a resolution to ensure everyone’s access to medicines, equipment and vaccines, because that is the way we have to deal with the pandemic.”

Antonio Guterres

At the start of the videoconference, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations Organization said that said sum, of 7.5 billion euros, is good to start.

However, he said that it takes five times that to ensure that the coronavirus vaccine reaches everyone.

Mexicans in the US, 250 with coronaviruses and 660 deaths, -support: Ebrard

Of the more than one million cases of coronavirus in the US, currently 250 correspond to Mexicans. In addition, 11 thousand returnees with the help of the Air Force: SRE

Returned to Mexico

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. Marcelo Ebrard from Foreign Relations explained in the AMLO morning the situation that our compatriots in other countries have in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ebrard explained that there are currently 250 Mexicans affected by the coronavirus. The city with the most cases is New York.

So 101 Mexicans have lost their lives to the coronavirus, in the case of Texas they number 67 and in California 17.

The Mexican Foreign Minister said that they are accompanying the consulates “The authorities have acted consistently assuming that they must protect those who work and live there«.

«We have been able to support many Mexicans“Said Ebrard.

Consular network assists them

Ebrard said that Mexicans are assisted by the network of consulates, as some do not have access to medical service.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), informed that so far 661 Mexicans have died in the United States from Covid-19 coronavirus.

He explained that New York is the state with the highest number of compatriots killed by adding 506.

Every effort will be made to support Mexicans

At a press conference AMLO guarantees that it will do whatever it takes to support the millions of Mexicans living in the United States.

“Everything we can do for the good of the migrants of our country, we are going to do it”said the president.

For his part, the foreign minister indicated that in the number of Mexicans killed in The American Union behind New York is California with 39, Illinois with 36 and Colorado with 13 deaths.

Outside the American Union, three Mexicans have died of coronavirus: one in Colombia, one in France and one in Peru.

Air Force

Ebrard detailed the collaboration of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) and the National Institute of Migration (INM).

In this regard, it indicated that 11 thousand 629 Mexicans have been repatriated today, mostly from Latin American countries by adding 6 thousand 7.

3,916 have been repatriated from Europe, in the case of Asia-Pacific add 741.

Even from Africa 539 repatriated compatriots and North American 240Finally, from the Middle East, 186 Mexicans have been able to return.

AMLO will request transparency from Feis and Twitter about bots, who pays?

Mexico will ask transparent social networks – as in other countries – who pays for robots to attack. Our country where bots are most trafficked, revealed AMLO

AMLO will ask Twitter and Facebook accounts

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. The President of Mexico pointed out that the companies that manage social networks must show who their clients are, as is done in other countries. It will report from La Mañanera how bots are trafficked.

In this sense, the President of Mexico said that the “Feis” and Twitter should disclose who pays for the robots.

He said that the debate «it is also part of democracy, not to be alarmed, only to use our right to demonstrate and with respect, he replies ».

He said that it is about having confidence in people and not worrying because “suddenly there is a rain, a storm in the networks, but it turns out that it is artificial.”

Transparency

Even AMLO revealed that in Mexico it is where bots are most trafficked

«We are going to ask transparency to the feis, to twitter, to report on who their clients are, who they buy from»he declared.

He even pointed out that This information is provided in other countries by these same companies.

– «In other countries you have to inform, why in Mexico not“Asked AMLO.

The President stressed that «it turns out that Mexico is where the bots are most trafficked. ”

It will explain in the morning how bots work

AMLO stressed that a report is being prepared to the people of Mexico on how social networks work and in this context, paid robots.

“We are preparing an exhibition so that the people have the information because bot what it is, it is a robot”

«… but how it works, how it operates, who manages the network, who pays, who operates it, how much it costs; all information, if paid, is free ..: »

“… what are the characteristics of those who are dedicated to attacking,” he said.

First 211 US Fans Arrive, FedEx Airway, Nevada-Toluca

Ebrard reported: in the morning the fans arrived on the Boeing 767. Buy without intermediaries, Hamilton company sells at the price, without increases

First shipment of US fans arrives

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the arrival at 7 in the morning from a first shipment of United States mechanical fans to face the coronavirus pandemic.

In this sense, Ebrard during his participation in the morning conference of President AMLO detailed

The chancellor thanked the support of the Donald Trump government so that Mexico could acquire 211 mechanical fans.

«I can inform you that a FedEx flight has landed in Toluca, it is a Boeing 767 with 211 fans»he indicated.

He also said that it was a direct purchase and also at a good price.

–“There were no intermediaries, it was directly with the company that produces them, it means that we will have 211 backup fans.”

Marcelo explained that 189 will be handled by Insabi; and the Navy acquired 22.

Thank the United States government

– «We want to thank the United States government, especially President Trump, because he was in charge of solving this adversity », said.

The flight arrived Tuesday morning at the Toluca International Airport, in the State of Mexico.

Fedex Flight FX53 landed at 07:15 am at the Fedex Distribution Center in Reno, Nevada with Hamilton Medical brand respirators.

It should be remembered that they were managed by AMLO before his counterpart Donald Trump to channel them to combat the health crisis.

The equipment is made in Switzerland by the Hamilton company, with four different models, and their prices range from $ 16,000 to $ 24,000.

The official stressed that the sale prices did not undergo any increase and were purchased at normal costs.

Epidemiological curve flattens, 75% of free beds, do not loosen: Health

Positive results of Sana Distancia, have been reduced between 60 and 65% of cases thanks to preventive measures. Keep attitude, let’s go forward

Keep Healthy Distance

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. Jorge Alcocer, Health Minister and Hugo López-Gatell reported on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

“Today we will present the health report, andn this important historical framework for Mexico, I want to point out that Covid-19 has collapsed the world economy »Jorge Alcocer Varela stressed.

«The greater content of the health report brings with it a new way of thinking to say:«no to the blind collection of facts and yes to the rational interpretation of the data »“He stressed.

Among other actions, the health minister highlighted that in the health report, it includes the strategy of special brigades in prevention.

He also highlighted the ISSSTE personal loan raffles.

Hugo López Gatell

For his part, the undersecretary of Health reiterated that in Mexico there are 24 thousand 905 accumulated cases.

Of which 6,696 are cases from the last 14 days, those who are considered the active part of the epidemic

The CDMX together with the conurbed municipalities of the State of Mexico are the areas with the highest number of cases.

– «…, only Durango has had less than 100 cases“The undersecretary explained.

Gatell stressed that so far, the 31% of the beds intended to serve Covid-19 are occupied.

That is, still maintaining close to 70% of beds available nationwide.

The CDMX presents an occupation of 69% of the beds, Baja California 63% EdoMex 52% and Sinaloa 40%.

– “…, these are the entities with the highest occupancy of beds in general,” said Hugo.

Additional hospitals

In CDMX will be reorganized 5 additional hospitals and the Covid-19 unit is built at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack, to have a greater capacity.

“On average 25% of intensive care beds enabled to serve Covid-19 are occupied nationwide, 75% of them are free,” said the undersecretary.

Greater predominance of males

Gatell exposed that there is a greater predominance in men over women, “The male sex has a 60% greater probability of complications from # COVID19 than women.”

Compared to what we would have had if we hadn’t done the mass interventions, we have reduced about 60 to 65% of cases nationwide, affirmed the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell.

Historical, remittances reach 4 billion dollars, grow 35%: AMLO

Countrymen, living heroes. The government will disperse one hundred million pesos each month in credits and social programs. May 5 day of the Battle of Puebla

AMLO, fellow living heroes

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. AMLO remembered May 5 and paid tribute to those who have fought for independence, freedom and justice. The countrymen in the United States are living heroes.

AMLO first remembered those who They have fought for independence, freedom and justice, for national independence.

This May 5, Day of the triumph of the forces of the Mexican army, it is also remembered in the United States.

In this regard, he said that in North America it is a tradition, even until there was little commemoration at the White House, detailed the president.

“It is commemorated because the solidarity of the American people and Mexicans in the United States was great,” he explained.

He remembered that Mexicans stayed on the other side of the border after the war of 1847, when we lost half of the territory.

The remittances

The president reported that remittances reached 4 billion dollars in the month of March.

«Almost 20 years that did not happen» He said and added: an increase from February to March of 35%.

AMLO stressed that our countrymen sent almost one hundred billion pesos, it is about 10 million shipments.

He added that on average it is 380 dollars per shipment, approximately 9 thousand pesos, sent to 10 million beneficiaries in Mexico.

“We thank countrymen, living heroes”, stressed AMLO.

I can send you to say that we are going to do the same, he expressed in his message of thanks to the migrants who work in the United States.

One hundred million pesos each month in credits and social programs

Every month an average of one hundred billion pesos will be dispersed

AMLO appreciated the support, «for the way to show solidarity with the relatives, with the Mexicans ».

It is an injection of solidarity, of real support, he declared.

– «That support is visible»