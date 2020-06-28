The Ministry of Health announced in its daily report of the pandemic that in Mexico there are already 212 thousand 802 accumulated positive cases and 26 thousand 381 deaths

The pandemic of COVID-19 in Mexico arrived Saturday at 212 thousand 802 positive cases accumulated and 26 thousand 381 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the country had a total of 4,410 new cases of COVID-19 and 602 deaths, making it the second country with the most deaths reported by the disease, just below Brazil, which registered 994.

The foregoing was reported by the Health Secretary in the technical report released at the National Palace, where it was also detailed that there are 25,700 active cases,

As for the accumulated suspicious cases, the figure stood at 67,099, while the negative reached 271,151.

One thousand 972 deaths considered suspicious have been included in the coronavirus technical report and are awaiting confirmation by the laboratories.

The states of Tabasco, Veracruz and Puebla continue in confirmed cases to Mexico City and the State of Mexico, and the entities with the fewest infections reported in the country are Colima and Zacatecas.

The hospital network of 887 institutions that treat COVID-19 cases has a universe of 26,846 general beds and 9,125 of intensive ventilator therapy for the most seriously ill patients.

The reported occupation of general beds amounts to 11,884 beds, 44 percent, while in intensive care it is 3,578, 39 percent.

Mexico was maintained with contingency measures from March 20 to May 31 and from June 1 allowed the return to activities within the framework of a “new normal” that is controlled with an epidemiological four-color traffic light.

For the week that begins this Monday, June 29, 14 states will be at a red light, with maximum contagion, and the others at an orange light, with high risk.

In red, hotels manage an occupancy of 25%, restaurants only sell take-away food, beauty salons, barbershops and hairdressers, attend by appointment and parks allow a 25% capacity.

At the orange traffic lights, hotels increase their activity to 50%, restaurants can have 50% table occupancy, just as parks and hairdressers and shopping centers can have 75% occupancy.

