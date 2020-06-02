Notimex photo

One platform indicated that after Argentina, and with just one percentage point difference, Mexico is the country that most decreased its mobility since the pandemic began

To help governments and organizations in the region to combat coronavirus COVID-19, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Latin America and the Caribbean and Grandata They have just launched a platform that facilitates analysis of the people movements outside their homes.

One of the pillars of containment policies to restrict the spread of COVID-19 is to encourage people to stay home. In Latin America and the Caribbean, a region with high poverty rates where more than half of the workforce is employed in the informal sector, staying home represents an even more difficult challenge for many because they simply cannot afford not to generate income.

In this context, the good design of policies and programs requires the ability to monitor the mobility of citizens in real time. This monitoring is necessary to adequately design the response of governments and to direct aid from the private sector and civil society, so that they effectively contribute to containing the sources of the pandemic.

The platform shows the activity of mobile users -with their consent and anonymously- outside the home (100 meters) compared to another reference day. These are some of the most relevant observations when analyzing the information as of May 20 and comparing it with the pre-pandemic data:

The results in relation to Mexico They were the following ones

The states with the least observed mobility are: Quintana Roo (-65 percent), Mexico City (-64 percent), Baja California Sur (-58 percent), Baja California (-56 percent) and New Lion (-53 percent). Today’s measures do not circulate and “lock down” had practically no impact on mobility in the states that implemented it, since changes in mobility within the country occurred before this type of policy. Governments. The most mobile states show a very big difference with those “states that are staying at home”. These are: Michoacán (-25 percent), Colima (-26 percent), Zacatecas (-29 percent), Tlaxcala (-30 percent), and Durango (-32 percent). Mexico City showed a marked difference between the East and the West. The city’s east reflects twice the mobility of the west since the pandemic began.

At Mexico state, some municipalities are observed with even more activity compared to the pre-pandemic periods. Such is the case, for example, of Valle de Bravo, which is moving 50 percent more than in pre-pandemic periods.

The municipalities of the State of Mexico that adjoin the CDMX are those that have less mobility.

When comparing the results of Mexico with other countries in the region, it was observed that:

As of Monday, May 20, Argentina, with a value of -48 percent, is the country that reflects the least mobility of people in Latin America compared to periods prior to the pandemic. Mexico, despite not having the most restrictive measures in the region in terms of mobility , is ranked second among the countries with the least mobility in Latin America with a value of -47 percent.

Observed mobility vs. Contagios COVID-19: Brazil tops the list of countries with the most mobility of people (-27 percent). It also tops the list of the highest number of infections in Latin America. Ecuador, Colombia and Argentina are the countries that have shown the greatest increase in their mobility in the last month, whether due to permits, necessity or disobedience. This measure is only a trend, not an absolute value. On the contrary, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay are the countries that have maintained the trend to reduce mobility in the last month.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital