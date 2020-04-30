Although Mexico is in the most difficult stage of the health emergency, the president acknowledged, the treatment has been successful and the citizens have behaved very well.

Part of his optimism that Mexico will come out of the coronavirus pandemic well, lies in the fact that it is one of the countries that has carried out the best actions to combat it, the president said Thursday. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I am absolutely sure that we will get ahead … Mexico is one of the countries where there has been a better treatment of the pandemic, a better fight against the coronavirus pandemic, until now ”, he stated.

“There is information about what happened and continues to happen in Europe, and what happened and continues to happen in the United States, Canada, Latin America, worldwide there is information. We are doing well despite the pain that causes sick people to lose their lives, “he said.

While he recognized that Mexico is in the most difficult stage of the health emergency and the union of the society is still needed, the president affirmed that until now The treatment given to Covid-19 in Mexico has been successful.

It has been successful due to the participation of citizens; Because, in the first place, Mexicans have behaved very well, he said.

“I mentioned it from the beginning, I said it was a transitory crisis,” he said, “we are going to get out of the pandemic well, And we are also going to face the economic crisis and we are going to achieve a recovery in production relatively soon and, above all, we are going to guarantee welfare; we are going to continue facing the social welfare crisis ”.

“All this is not just good wishes, good intentions, much less rhetoric, demagoguery,” he said.