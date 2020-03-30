Gustavo de Hoyos, president of the organization, commented that employers require the declaration to avoid falling into illegality by suspending activities and providing certainty to their employees.

The Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) urged the federal government to dformally create the Declaration of Sanitary Contingency, in order to give clarity to employers and employees on the actions to be taken in the face of the spread of Covid-19.

In a bulletin, the employers’ organization stated that because the mechanisms provided for in the Federal Labor Law itself have not been activated, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized entrepreneurs do not know what to do or what not to do before the Covid-19, how to explain the decisions of the federal government; and how to ask your workers, for example, to stay home in the face of the pandemic.

“Mexico is on edge because until today, the Declaration of Sanitary Contingency has not been formally decreed. Today we ask the Federal Government to declare it now! ”Added the president of Coparmex, Gustavo de Hoyos Walther.

The business leader reported that the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell has confirmed that the activity and movement of the vast majority of people has not decreased despite his calls to stay home.

He explained that it is currently not possible for private sector workers to stay at home, since employers require the declaration to avoid falling into illegality and provide certainty to your employees.

“With it, it would be possible to stay at home and the workers would be protected by the period established by law, at least a period of 30 days in said circumstance, time in which companies would be required to pay their workers the minimum wage, and the company that can financially, could offer a salary greater than the minimum ”, he detailed.

De Hoyos commented that the health situation is already delicate and critical, since contagions begin to increase at unwanted speeds, and of not counting on the Declaration of Sanitary Emergency by the Federal Government, the citizens will find themselves in a similar situation in economic matters in a few days.

We urge @GovernmentMX to issue a Declaration of Health Contingency for the benefit of millions of workers in micro, small and medium-sized companies. #ComunicadoCoparmex https://t.co/HeVN1chL4a pic.twitter.com/Rmc9a5f8oR

– Coparmex Nacional (@Coparmex) March 30, 2020