Mexico is experiencing its worst drought in 30 years, according to NASA

Mexico faces one of the most intense and widespread droughts that affect 85% of the country.

For example, Mexico City is experiencing its worst dry season in 30 years, according to images from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on its science news site.

Dams, to the limit

According to the report, some 60 large dams, located in northern and central Mexico, are below 25% of their capacity.

With this outlook, the country is approaching one of the stations with the least water in recent decades.

In 2011, drought conditions covered 95% and caused famines in the state of Chihuahua. In 1996, the country experienced huge crop losses.

Using images from NASA’s Earth Observatory, Landsat data from the United States Geological Survey, and data from the Evaporative Stress Index, NASA determined the low capacity of large dams throughout Mexico, such as the Villa Victoria dam.

The first image shows the dam on March 30, 2021, which is at about a third of its normal capacity.

Low supply runs out water resources for drinking, growing and irrigatingTherefore, some of the government administrators have reduced the flow of water from the reservoirs and there are already records of inhabitants who have been left without running water.

The most affected

According to the National Meteorological Service of Mexico (SMN), the northwest and northeast have recently passed from severe to extreme drought.

From October 1, 2020 to April 18, 2021 (during the dry season), the SMN reported that the country had around 20% less rainfall than normal and several areas in the east, west and southeast of Mexico also reached temperatures above 35 degree centigrade.

Agricultural analysts project that some crops will suffer in production, such as white corn in Sinaloa (Mexico’s largest corn producer).

The wet months of 2020 also received little rainfall, in part due to the recent La Niña phenomenon.

La Niña phenomenon

According to a statement from the Mexican Academy of Sciences (AMC), the La Niña phenomenon is part of a climatic event that consists of the decrease in the temperature of the surface layer of the Pacific Ocean (the surface layer of the ocean ranges from surface up to 200 meters deep approximately).

This pattern occurs or is the result of an increase in the intensity of a system of winds that circulate on the planet known as trade winds that go from east to west in the Pacific, which results in a decrease in temperature in the intertropical zone. of this ocean, the largest in the world.

It is explained that the unusually cold water in the eastern Pacific Ocean inhibits the formation of rain clouds and produces less precipitation over Mexico and the southern United States.

Some authors consider that La Niña is the cold phase of a thermal oscillation in the Pacific, the warm phase is El Niño, which manifests itself as an increase in the temperature of the surface layer of the Pacific Ocean.