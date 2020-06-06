Mexico was exempt for a month from the agreement reached this Saturday between the OPEC + alliance to extend for a month, until July 31, the cut in its supplies, for a total of 9.6 million barrels per day. Read: Isn’t your fortnight enough? We tell you what you spend it on

“Mexico will be exempt from the production reduction agreement in July, which was approved by members and non-members of OPEC for a month,” reported the official agency of the Iranian Oil Ministry, Shana.

The 23 members and non-members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in their meetings this Saturday agreed to extend the reduction in production for one more month, until July 31, to 9.6 million barrels per day (mbd) , which expires at the end of the month.

This agreement has been reached with the favorable promise of Iraq, Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan of a complete commitment to reduce production in the coming months, in addition to compensating the previous months that did not respect the decrease with a reduction in production in the months. July, August and September.

Exempted from the commitment are the partners of OPEC Venezuela, Iran and Libya, because they have been suffering involuntary declines in the activities of their oil industries for months, hit by internal conflicts, crises and sanctions.

According to the pact sealed on April 12, a reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day was expected between May 1 and June 30, from 7.7 million during the rest of the year and from 5.8 million between January 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, said that the Government of Mexico remained open to dialogue with the main oil powers in the world and ratified its commitment to the agreement reached in April.

Mexico agreed at that time to cut 100 thousand barrels of its production, instead of the proposed cut of 400 thousand barrels.

“With good conclusion the meeting held today by the @OPECSecretariat. The @GovernmentMX maintains its willingness to dialogue and ratifies its position on the agreement signed last April,” said the official through her Twitter account after conclude the talks held by OPEC +.