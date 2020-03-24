Mexico is evolving towards phase 2 of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic

Hugo López-Gatell announced that there are already four fatalities of Covid-19. He specified that the CDMX Metropolitan Area will have the highest transmission rate.

Mexico is already in transition to phase 2 of the Covid-19 pandemic, because around 70 infections have been registered from people who did not travel abroad, but were infected through people who did travel.

There are also five other cases with no identifiable history of importing the coronavirus, reported Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

“In the epidemiological study of the case, the patient is asked if a visitor who came from abroad traveled or received it, and in five of these 367, which represents a very small percentage, we have already started to find that there are people who are not able to identify or recognize who they have infected“

At a press conference, the federal official explained that “this is a very characteristic sign of the transition to phase 2“

López-Gatell affirmed that the declaration of a phase change is a gradual process. “We can say that, but in reality it is an arbitrary and unrealistic situation regarding what is happening.”

According to a report prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO), Mexico is already located within the countries where There are coronavirus infections through local transmission.

The document, published on Monday, March 23, places the country within the Scenario 2, of “community outbreaks”In other words, they spread between people within the same national territory.

Without contradicting the WHO report, López-Gatell maintained that from the beginning of the preparation work it was considered that as the number of infections increases, the Health authorities were going to find situations “where it becomes increasingly difficult, until reaching to be impossible, the track each chain of transmission and even very little use ”.

He also specified that “practically throughout Latin America, according to the WHO, it has at least one contagion within your country, and not only imported cases ”.

There are already four deaths in the country

“We have already accumulated four very unfortunate deaths. The two fatal cases that we had announced on previous dates, and two new deaths are added. “

López-Gatell explained that one of the victims resided in the State of Jalisco, a 55-year-old man, as well as another deceased person in Mexico City

“In both cases, the risk history included chronic diseases, particularly diabetes, in the case of Jalisco, a person who had diabetes and obesity, and in the case of the person who sadly passed away in Mexico City, a 71-year-old man who had diabetes and also kidney failure“

The federal official also announced that 367 confirmed cases have already accumulated in the country since the start of the epidemic, while another 1,865 cases have been ruled out, which were considered suspicious and later dismissed.

At present there are 826 cases classified as suspect and they are under study.

He explained that about 11 percent of infected people have required hospitalization, while in 89 percent the disease has been mild enough to be placed in preventive voluntary isolation and recover spontaneously without putting your life at risk.

He specified that about 2 percent of cases have been classified as serious and have required hospitalization.

Too the recovery rate is 2 percent. “The expectation is that, as the enormous percentage of people who recover spontaneously achieve it, this percentage of recovered will gradually increase.”

So far 37 percent of infections have occurred in women, while 63 percent are men, probably due to mobility patterns, and consequently the risks of infection to which they have been exposed.

CDMX Metropolitan Area: area with the highest transmission

One of the trends that have been warned by the Health authorities is that in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City, where approximately 25 percent of the country’s population resides, “It will undoubtedly be the area with the highest transmission, this due to the high population density of this region”.

“So we should not think that each region must have the same speed or intensity of prevention and control actions“

The epidemiologist stressed that since last Friday the Federal Government agreed with the Governor of the State of Mexico and with the Head of Government of Mexico City that it was convenient to work in a coordinated manner so that the Metropolitan Area had the possibility of making decisions applicable to this region, with some advances regarding certain actions that may not yet be relevant in the rest of the country.

Contagions in the world

Europe is contributing 49 percent of contagion cases accounted for in the last 24 hours. The American continent “is already reaching it”, with 42.5 percent, López-Gatell said.

Since the epidemic began in Wuhan, China, during the first days of January, 332,930 have accumulated, of which approximately 67 percent remain active, that is, they have occurred in the last 14 days and, therefore, Therefore, they can spread the virus.

The rest are people considered as recovered, so they can no longer transmit the disease. “Most likely, they all have immunity to the virus, so they can no longer catch or transmit it.

The epidemiologist also warned of “major changes” in the global case fatality rateThat is, the proportion of people suffering from the disease can result in death. He warned that this rate varies between countries, depending on their detection and reaction capacity of their health systems.