United Nations.- The United Nations General Assembly elected this Wednesday to Mexico how non-permanent member of the Security Council of the Un for the period 2021-2022 in an atypical session surrounded by strict measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico, which had previously held a non-permanent seat on four other occasions, the last between 2009 and 2010, came to the election with the unanimous support of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The 33 countries adhered to the Regional Group for Latin America and the Caribbean, known by its initials GRULAC, had already expressed their support for the Mexican candidacy and today obtained the support of 187 countries, when 125 were necessary.

The Security Council is made up of five permanent members (the United States, Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom), who also have the right to veto, and another ten members who take their seats on a rotating basis every two years.

Among the non-permanent members there are always two countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean (GALC) group, which are currently Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2020-2021) and the Dominican Republic, which accessed the highest body of the Un in 2019 for the first time in its history and whose membership expires at the end of the year.

Mexico exercised as non-permanent member for the first time in 1946 and, later, in the periods 1980-81, 2002-03 and 2009-10.

The diplomatic mission has stressed in recent days the importance of « preserving the dignity of the people », prioritizing mediation, « protecting civilians in armed conflict » and « defending the rule of law » as priorities during their membership.

Mexico, which has also underlined its commitment to « peace, security and multilateralism » has ensured that it will work those two years to promote human rights, improve the working methods of the Security Council and incorporate a perspective of gender in the action of this body.

After receiving the backing of GRULAC, in June of last year, which practically guaranteed his election, the Mexican mission in Un he described it as « an expression of the strengthening of the international performance of Mexico as a pacifist, influential, supportive country, respectful of international law and committed to the best causes of humanity. «

MEXICO CELEBRATES

The Mexican Government celebrated this Wednesday its « historic » election as non-permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (Un) after receiving 187 votes in favor and only five abstentions.

« It is the highest vote obtained by Mexico in recent history, congratulations! « said Martha Delgado, undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).

Diplomats attributed the success to the reputation of the commitment of Mexico with multilateralism and the work of Juan Ramón de la Fuente, the country’s permanent representative to the Un.

« Great recognition to our country around the world. Congratulations! », Said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

INDIA, NORWAY AND IRELAND WILL ACCOMPANY MEXICO

Beside Mexico, India, Norway and Ireland will also occupy a seat between 2021 and 2022.

The election of India, which has already been seven times on the Security Council, was also a procedure, since it was presented without an opponent to occupy the seat of the Asia Pacific group that will be vacated after the departure of Indonesia on December 31.

What was not the case of the group of Western Countries and Others, where Canada, Ireland and Norway competed for the two squares that will be free after the end of the period of Belgium and Germany.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been personally involved in the inclusion of his country and in recent months had held talks with leaders around the world to achieve the election.

« Getting a seat on the Security Council is not an end in itself, it is a means for Canada to continue to be influential and have an impact on multilateralism, » said Trudeau, whose country has already occupied a seat on the Council six times. , on the eve of the election.

Two countries, Djibouti and Kenya, attended the African Group for the square that South Africa will leave. However, neither of them obtained the necessary votes to occupy the seat, so the vote must be repeated.

Kenya had already defeated Djibouti in an election in Ethiopia within the African Union last August to choose its candidate for the Security Council.

On that occasion Kenya obtained the support of 37 countries compared to the 13 that showed their support for Djibouti, which despite these results did not hesitate to launch its official candidacy for the seat last December.