May 29, 2020 | 7:44 pm

JP Morgan warns that Mexico could lose its investment grade between late 2021 and early 2022 in an analysis directed at its clients.

A ‘fallen angel episode’ is likely to occur in late 2021 or early 2022, if the current administration maintains its current agenda

JP Morgan

The document “Mexico: Risks of Fallen Angels and Implications of Forced Sales”. notes that the change in project rules has discouraged private investment by the implementation of specific policies and expenses aimed at protecting the emblematic projects of the current administration such as the construction of the Felipe Ángeles Airport, the Dos Bocas refinery and the Maya Train.

“Consistently low growth, obstacles to private investment, delays in plans for the energy sector, the response to the pandemic and the delay of a significant tax reform, suggest an increasing risk of further downgrades in the credit rating,” he said. .

JP Morgan indicated that the fiscal austerity of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government was well received, until different sectors pointed out alleged structural deficiencies in the government, such as the consequences of cuts in health and education.

Thus, he noted, so far this year the three main debt rating agencies have lowered Mexico’s rating.

Mexico obtained the degree of investment in 2000, during the PAN government of Vicente Fox; However, the federal public debt that increased in the global recession of 2008-2009 to 30% of GDP, and to 40% in 2013 and up to 50% in 2014.

According to his calculations, $ 44.3 billion of Mexican debt instruments are sensitive to ratings at risk. Of which, at least 31.5 billion are in M ​​Bonds (denominated in pesos), 8.9 billion in corporate debt (foreign currency) and another 4.0 billion are UMS government bonds (foreign currency).

The loss of the government’s investment grade would cause the valuation of the Mexican companies listed on the Stock Exchange to drop as much as 13%, according to JP Morgan.

JP Morgan estimates that, by the end of 2020, public debt will climb to 60% of GDP, as a consequence of its projections of the global economy that point to a 8.4% drop this year.

It also warns of the possibility that the government has contingency funds, which will cause further cuts in the ratings of the rating agencies.

In the medium term, the bank considers that the June 2021 elections should be watched “closely”, as they could accelerate the fall or provoke more pragmatic government actions.