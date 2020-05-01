MEXICO – The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed this Friday that the country is already at the most critical moment of the coronavirus pandemic, which until April 30 left 19,224 infected and 1,859 deaths, and that there are five areas where that is visible ..

The Valley of Mexico, where Mexico City and the conurbed municipalities of the State of Mexico are located; Cancun, Tijuana, Villahermosa and various regions of Sinaloa are the areas with the highest number of infections.

López Obrador warned that, according to forecasts, the most complicated moments are expected next week, just between May 6 and 10.

However, official estimates indicate that after those dates the cases will already go down.

“We are already at the peak, we are in the moments of greatest crisis, at the most critical moment, but at the same time it is where we are already going to go down, according to the projections that we have. We are talking about these days, these 10 days, “explained the president.

It would be one of the measures to avoid hospital saturation at the request of anticipated infections.

In the same conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reinforced the predictions and stressed that the only way to meet these dates is for citizens to continue applying prevention measures.

“If we start to leave the house, this prediction will not be fulfilled and, instead, we are going to have an increase in the epidemic curve. ‘Stay at home’ is the fundamental measure to avoid infections and to prevent these cases beyond what has been predicted, “said López-Gattel.

Officials said there is not yet saturation in all public hospitals, so they asked people who suspect they have serious symptoms of COVID-19, to approach the health services.

According to official figures, between April 29 and 30, COVID-19 had the highest incidence of daily infections since the first positive case was detected.

