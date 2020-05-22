The country displaced Canada, which so far has 6,267 deaths (Photo: . / Edgard Garrido)

The American continent has become one of the most important outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Not only because the United States is the country with the most deaths throughout the pandemic, now Mexico has joined the list with the 6,1010 deaths reported on May 21.

The three countries that are in North America move on this list. Only one place below the nation led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is Canada with 6,267 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in the pandemic.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, gave the information of the new position that the country occupies worldwide during the evening conference on the pandemic, in which they also announced that infections have increased to 59,567.

However, it was also announced that there are another 769 suspected deaths from the disease They could add to the staggering figure and rank the country higher on the world mortality list.

May 21 is the second consecutive day that the country records more than 400 deaths from coronavirus. A day earlier they had reported 424 deaths, while 420 people died in the following 24 hours.

The undersecretary said in an interview that between 50 and 70% of serious COVID-19 people could lose their lives in the pandemic, that is, an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 people (Photo: . / Edgard Garrido)

The undersecretary reported that the mortality rate increased in Mexico City, Baja California and the State of Mexico, places that lead the lists with the highest number of coronaviruses nationwide.

In the list of countries with the most deaths from COVID-19 we can find first of all the United States with 94 thousand 688 deaths; United Kingdom, 36 thousand 124; Italy, 32 thousand 482; France, 28 thousand 218; Spain, 27 thousand 940; Brazil, 20 thousand 940; Belgium, 9 thousand 186; Germany, 8 thousand 203; Iran 7,249 and now Mexico in tenth place on the list.

On April 23, the undersecretary said in an interview that Between 50 and 70% of serious COVID-19 people could lose their lives in the pandemic, that is, an estimated between 6,000 and 8,000 people. Currently, the country is dangerously close to the figure, after a few days of presenting the plan for the “New Normal” nationwide.

Mexico has joined the list with the 6,1010 deaths reported on May 21. (Photo: . / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

Again, and for the eighth consecutive day, the country exceeded 2,000 infections in 24 hours with 2,973 in the dayThis represents an increase of 5.3% nationwide in the cases accumulated by the pandemic that started on February 28.

Furthermore, there are currently 12 thousand 905 active cases, that is, they have presented symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. This group has been repeatedly described by the authorities as “the engine of the pandemic” in Mexico, since they are the ones who can spread the disease to others.

The authorities reported that, in places like the Metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, infections are on the rise, although there are entities in which a death of cases begins to appear.

The increase in cases has generated a hospital occupation of 39% in general and 34% in areas of intensive care. However, in red outbreaks of the pandemic such as Mexico City, this figure has reached 72 and 64%, respectively.

