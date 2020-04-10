MEXICO CITY (AP) – Medical students and resident doctors at a public hospital on the outskirts of Mexico City say that 26 of them were detected with COVID-19 and demand protective equipment and better training for all staff.

In an open letter to Mexico’s secretary of health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, doctors and medical students detailed a situation where basic protocols were not followed, inexperienced medical staff managed on their own due to lack of supervision, and staff had to find and purchase their own protective equipment. The authors of the letter are not identified by name, but they claimed to be quarantined doctors and medical students now suffering from the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The lack of resources and training in the face of the pandemic has sparked protests by workers in the public health system in Mexico in recent weeks. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has acknowledged that the system lacks the necessary number of doctors and nursing staff as the epidemic begins to worsen. A plane loaded with medical equipment arrived this week from China, and a second aircraft was scheduled to land Friday night.

Mexico accumulates more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and nearly 200 deaths. In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. But in others, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can lead to bigger problems, including pneumonia and death.

Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Social Security Institute, considered the information about a COVID-19 outbreak at a regional general hospital in Tlalnepantla, in the State of Mexico, “incorrect”. He said an investigation showed that there were three points where the outbreak started: a patient who has recovered, a doctor who had no contact with infected patients, and another doctor who also worked in another health system. Robledo said this was very different from the outbreak at a public hospital in the northern city of Monclova, where the spread was determined to have occurred within the hospital.

Doctors and students demanded that Robledo apologize publicly.

“Denying the presence of outbreaks in hospitals will not lead to managing them,” they wrote.

The public health system hospital in the municipality of Tlalnepantla had been designated to care for patients with coronavirus, but those with symptoms were supposed to be isolated from other parts of the facility. The letter said that this did not happen, and that 19 of 26 resident internal medicine doctors tested positive days after a patient showing symptoms of coronavirus was brought to his apartment. More cases came without protective equipment being handed over to the medical personnel there.

In late March, because many of the hospital’s more experienced doctors stayed home and many residents showed symptoms and did not work, other residents and students were left virtually alone with one or two residents for 85 patients, according to the letter.

When Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell was asked Thursday night about the hospital, he only spoke generally that the distribution of more protective equipment in the public health system had increased, but he did not address what happened in that place.

Doctors said the epidemiology unit tested them until March 30, and even then had residents sample each other without protective equipment. Those with less-than-severe symptoms continued to work, and several of them tested positive later, according to the letter.

Similar complaints have arisen in other public hospitals in Mexico, including protests in some demanding that staff receive the necessary protective equipment and training to work during the epidemic.

A hospital in the northern steel city of Monclova was the scene of another outbreak, and staff protested to report that the public health system put them in danger. Three members of that hospital’s staff have died of COVID-19-related illnesses and nearly 30 became infected.