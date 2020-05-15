Mexico in crisis due to the virus, exceeds 2,000 infections a day and delays returning to school. | Special

Mexico in crisis due to the virus, exceeds 2,000 daily infections and also delays the return to face-to-face classes after announcing the “return to normal” measures. Although some states have confirmed that they will complete the school year virtually, others still hoped to do so in the classroom.

And it is that in the most recent conference on the situation of Covid-19 in Mexicorepresentatives of the Health Secretary they revealed that a new number of infections and deaths had been reached, accumulating more than 42 thousand confirmed cases.

In addition to registering more than 2,000 infections in one day, it also reached 257 deaths in one day, these are part of the more than 4,000 losses that have been registered due to the health problem.

It was believed that last Monday, May 11, it had been the highest peak, but today’s data reiterated that the most difficult moment of the pandemic in Mexico. Hugo López-Gatell He pointed out that it was imperative to abide by the security measures of protection at home, hygiene and healthy distance.

Until now, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, Veracruz and Baja California are the states most affected by the Covid-19.

More states announce virtual classes to conclude the school year and state universities increase their debt

In the last hours, gentleman It was added to the list of Mexican states that discard the return to face-to-face classes. The governor, Omar Fayad, revealed in an interview that they would not return to the classrooms to conclude the current school year and that the way of evaluating students was being analyzed.

Omar Fayad pointed out that in Hidalgo all security measures would continue because the infections of Covid-19 they continue to increase and that only some companies will be able to resume activities following strict security protocols.

Another detail that has worried Mexicans is the situation of several state universities that will not be supported by the SEP with extraordinary resources to cover its deficit.

Morelos, Oaxaca, Zacatecas, Chiapas, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Veracruz, Michoacán, Nayarit, Guerrero and Baja California are the states affected by this measure, announced at the virtual meeting of secretaries general of public universities.

