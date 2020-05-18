© Provided by the Associated Press

In this image of April 5, 2020, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives a speech at the National Palace in Mexico City. (AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo, file)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Mexican government cited the coronavirus pandemic to justify the imposition of new rules that will reduce the role of renewable energies, such as solar and wind, giving respite to old fossil fuel plants in the state.

The decree issued over the weekend has sparked outrage among local and foreign investors who have been allowed to sell their energy to the government-operated grid. Industry associations indicated that the measure would affect 28 solar and wind projects that were already ready to start operations, and another 16 under construction, with a total investment of $ 6.4 billion, mostly from foreign companies.

“This represents a frontal attack on the legal certainty of investments in Mexico, causing serious consequences for the country such as the loss of jobs and investor confidence,” said the Business Coordinating Council in a statement issued on Sunday. The agency noted that investments of 30,000 million dollars will be affected and stressed that “it not only discriminates against renewable energies, it also empowers the authorities to artificially increase the generation of electricity in the country and arbitrarily displace any generation project from the private sector” .

It is not the first confrontation of this type between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promoter of the parastatal oil industry and opponent of renewable energy projects and the private sector. Since taking office in December 2018, he has canceled a planned tender for private oil exploration and forced private companies to renegotiate pipeline contracts.

The new rules, released Friday night, appear to meet each of its goals: guaranteeing income for the government’s electric power provider; boost the consumption of government fuel reserves; reduce the role of private power generators, and avoid interruptions in supply in the old and inadequate state energy transmission system.

A surprising point is that the government referred to the coronavirus pandemic – and the accompanying economic closings – to justify the move.

The government defended the restrictions, pointing out that they allow it “to ensure the reliability of the National Electric System in the face of the decrease in demand for electrical energy due to the pandemic and, because intermittent renewable power plants cause oscillation in the SEN and cause interruptions, requires that the injection of energy from these sources be postponed during the pandemic. ”