Although until Wednesday there were only 111 people in intensive care, Mexico is in a position to have 8,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, the president said.

In the case of coronavirus. Mexico is doing well when compared to other countries, He said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but it is still too early to make the analysis, review and balance of the actions of your government against the pandemic.

“The day will come, because this will pass. It is not a time for weaknesses, depressions, it is a time for fortitude and to say: we are going ahead. Have confidence in ourselves and think about the strength and greatness of the people of Mexico, “he said during the morning conference this Thursday.

The Prime Minister asserted that his government has the entire plan to face critical situations, which consists of working together with all the institutions of the health sector and, at the same time, with other countries, which have cooperated with the supply of medical equipment.

“There is no country that speaks ill of Mexico or of the Mexican government. There is international solidarity with Mexico. We have the beds that are needed, and we are going to have more; the fans that are needed and we will have more; the medical personnel that are required specialized and we will have more ”, he said.

“To give a clear fact, fans and beds for intensive care, we are already able to have 8 thousand beds without problems and we will have more. Until yesterday we have only 111 patients in intensive care, and I am talking about 8 thousand beds that are being prepared, and with this I think it helps so that we do not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed, “he added.

Also as part of the plan, he stated that he has the support of the Marine Plan and the DN-III Plan, which are prepared with beds, fans and equipment; And he announced that an additional deployment is already contemplated if necessary.

“This has to do with the coronavirus, but, I insist, the main thing is what the people are doing, the support they are giving us, the solidarity and brotherhood of Mexican families because that is the most important and preventive” he pointed out.

López Obrador criticized the yellowing campaigns that are against him in the middle of the Covid-19, but affirmed that the lies of his opponents will not prosper because they are acting in a dehumanized manner.

“Hopefully and rectify, and at least for this special circumstance of health emergency, make a truce … There are those who bet that we do badly, it is buzzard season, so that it is better understood,” he said.

Previously, López Obrador again called on the entire population to continue to comply with the recommendations.

“We are behaving very well. We have information that mobility has been greatly reduced, that most of the people are at home, that we are taking care of ourselves, that the most vulnerable are being taken care of, “he explained.

He assured that there has not been an irruption and that the situation of the coronavirus in Mexico has not gotten out of control.

“We do not have until now, and we hope that this does not happen, we do not have saturation in hospitals. We have installed capacity, but if we have been able to care for the sick it has been because there are not many of them yet, and we want this to continue ”, he stressed.