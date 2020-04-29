In Mexico, health personnel facing the coronavirus pandemic from the front line of attack, not only worry about the lack of protection supplies or the saturation of the hospital system. Must also stay alert for attacks that citizens they may have against them for “fear” of being infected.

What started with discriminatory sentences and chlorinated water was climbing until reaching the physical violence, threats and even retention of doctors from their neighbors so that they did not go to work.

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) has announced that in The country registered 47 attacks against doctors and nurses in at least 22 states of the Republic for the past two weeks. The undersecretary detailed that in these attacks:

Through the document “Observations on human rights violations during the health contingency by Covid-19” was that the Segob reported that the 80% of these were against nursing staff.

The state of Jalisco tops the list of states where he has been attacked health personnel, there have been seven attacks on that entity. In addition to regretting this, the authorities also noted that in only three of the cases, the attackers have been detained.

He explained that 21 of these were against professionals who work at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and specified that even policemen attacked employees of the health sector.

In addition, he reported that the National Council to Prevent Discrimination has received 159 complaints by medical, cleaning and sick personnel of COVID-19.

In San Buenaventura, Coahuila, elements of the police beat a doctor under the justification that if they let him enter the municipality, it could infect the residents.

Regarding damage to infrastructure, Segob said that incidents have occurred in Morelos, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Puebla, State of Mexico and Michoacán.

In the country phase 3 is booming due to the increase in the number of cases and deaths. Only on April 28 were they registered 16,752 infections and 1,569 deaths accumulated from COVID-19 after two months of the first case notified by the country’s health authorities.

The number of accumulated infections since last February 28 increased in the last 24 hours by 1,232, which represents a 7.9% increase compared to the 15 thousand 529 of the previous day.

However, since the Government of Mexico does not carry out massive tests, the number of cases could be around 8 or 9 times larger.

The director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, confirmed that of the total accumulated cases, around a third are active in condition, 5 thousand 329, 320 more than the figure of 5 thousand 9 the previous day.

Alomía confirmed that in addition to the 1,569 deaths, 135 more than yesterday, the health authorities have reported 164 deaths that are considered suspicious and that they could swell the death toll from the coronavirus.

Authorities reported the existence of 11 thousand 220 suspected cases of COVID-19, which are waiting for a laboratory confirmation to determine whether or not they are infected with coronavirus.

In the two months since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, a total of 49 thousand 33 negative cases and also a studied population of 77 thousand 5 people, commented the director of Epidemiology.