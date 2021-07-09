Mexico has one of the best cities of the future!

MEXICO CITY.

As the world gradually wins the battle against Covid-19, a set of policies have been created aimed at reviving growth and development in urban areas as vaccination campaigns keep the pandemic under control.

The cities of America are no exception, and the 6th edition of the biennial ranking of Cities of the Future of America relied on 5 main categories to find the winners: economic potential, ease of doing business, human capital and lifestyle. , profitability and connectivity.

The winners

While New York once again ranks first this year, San Francisco has dropped one place to third, while Toronto has advanced to second.

Mexico City has once again been crowned the best in Latin America in this year’s ranking, while Querétaro has been seen as a high-value option, occupying fifth place.

Fountain:

