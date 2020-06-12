During May, the IMSS recorded a decrease of 344,526 jobs due to the health emergency .

During the first five months of 2020, Mexico registered a drop of 838,272 jobs, of which 586,790 were permanent, according to data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

During May, the Institute recorded a decrease of 344,526 jobs due to the health emergency. A 3.9% decrease compared to the same month last year, as reported Jonathan Heath, Deputy Governor of Banco de México (Banxico).

A month ago, on May 13, the IMSS reported that 685,840 formal jobs disappeared between March and April in Mexico. Of these, 555,247 were registered only in April.

Hence the 685,840 jobs lost in those two periods, plus the 344,526 of last May added 1,030,366.

Although this last figure is indicative of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the labor sector in the last three months, it does not consider the registration of jobs generated to compensate for the decreases.

In turn, it should be noted that the IMSS only accounts for formal jobs, so it leaves out of the spectrum the Mexicans who suspended their activities or were dismissed informally.

Due to the pandemic, some 12,000,000 people were left without work or income in April, according to the Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) filed on June 1; reason why the unemployment rate remained at 4.7%.

Julio Sanatella, President of the Inegi, explained that 10,400,000 million informal workers left the labor force in the referred period.

Jonathan Heat posted on twitter that the recent May loss was barely 1.2% off the worst month for jobs recorded by the IMSS since the last Great Recession in July 2009; because in that period, the employment recorded by the social security institution was -5.1%.

To date, the IMSS registers 19,583,170 jobs. Of these, 86.7% are permanent and 13.3% are temporary.

From May 2019 to recent May, there was a decrease of 799,740 jobs, equivalent to an annual rate of -3.9%.

In its quarterly report of last May 27, Banxico estimated that during 2020 between 1,400,000 and 800,000 formal jobs would be lost.

Four days before that report, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that Mexico would have a loss of 1,000,000 jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis. “So well we were going“Regretted the president in a video published on his social networks.

“We brought before the coronavirus 20,500,000 workers; 550,000 jobs were lost in AprilThat is, we are left with about 20 million workers, a little less. I have the data until May 23, what is observed already in May? that there is no longer so much job loss, We estimate that if 550,000 jobs were lost in April, by May there will be around 400,000“reported AMLO back then.

AMLO estimated that during June there will be a job recovery. The President had already reported that COVID-19 would generate a loss of one million formal positions.

The World Bank (WB) presented this Monday his study “Global Economic Perspectives”, which calculates that the economy of Mexico will contract 7.5% in 2020, above the falls of 7.3% in Argentina and 6.1% in the United States, and only behind that of 8% in Brazil in the region.

In his usual morning conference this Friday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador predicted a job recovery in June with the economic plan of the “new normal”, as he said, there were already days without lost jobs.

“I hope that in this month of June the loss of jobs will be much less and my forecast is that August, September, October, November, December, we are going to get up“Commented the president.

According to the IMSS, the agricultural sector stood out in growth with 3.5% during the last 12 months; social and community services increased 2.7%; and the field of communications and transport grew just 0.9%, also in the last year.

There are currently 997,767 affiliated employers in the IMSS, because in May there was a decrease of 3,295 employers.

The body headed by Zoé Robledo specified that, as of May 31, 2020, the base salary of contribution of insured workers to the IMSS reached an amount of $ 408 pesos, a nominal annual increase of 8.1%, the highest recorded for a month of May in the last ten years.

On the other hand, the IMSS has 7,900,049 people affiliated with the Optional Insurance that provides medical services in the institution.

Domestic Workers

The IMSS reported that during May, there were 22,235 affiliates to the Pilot Program for Domestic Workers. This is 2,693.3% more than the insured workers in the previous scheme of modality 34 “Domestic Workers”.

The number of affiliates is expected to translate to 36,400 potential beneficiaries. At least $ 5,089 is the average monthly salary associated with the Pilot Program for Domestic Workers, about 500 units more than that registered in modality 34 “Domestic Workers”, where it is $ 4,586 pesos, according to the IMSS.

