The National Consumer Price Index in April decreased 1.01% compared to the previous month, the second deflation in a row.

By Francisco Rivera

In April, Mexico registered the deepest general deflation since the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) has registered, amid the epidemic of COVID-19 that forced the suspension of non-essential activities.

The National Consumer Price Index in April fell 1.01% compared to the previous month, the second fall in a row.

At an annual rate, that is, when comparing with respect to the month of April last year, general inflation stood at 2.15%, its most moderate level since December 2015, according to data from the institute.

In biweekly terms, headline inflation in the first half of April had already registered its lowest level since 2015 at the annual rate.

The annual rate figure is close to the target floor of Banco de México (Banxico), which is to have inflation of 3%, plus / minus one percentage point. Inflation outside that range has negative effects for the economy.

Within the indicator, core inflation (that which eliminates the products and services whose prices are most volatile) rose 0.36% compared to March and at an annual rate stood at 3.50%, the most moderate since December 2016.

The behavior of core inflation reflected the advance in merchandise prices, where typically the transfer of currency depreciation, and the decrease in service prices, are more likely to occur, Grupo Monex pointed out in an analysis for its customers.

The firm noted that in the case of merchandise, food, beverages and tobacco increased 1.1% compared to the previous month due to panic purchases against the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in the services category, the 5.38% drop in air fares stands out compared to the previous month, and the 3.78% drop in lodging prices due to the confinement measures that prevented the demand that is commonly reached. presents during Easter.

The deputy governor of Banxico, Jonathan Heath, highlighted his concern about the rise in food, beverages and tobacco at an annual rate, which was 5.78%.

However, the 5.78% increase in food commodities is a matter of great concern, the component of inflation that most hurts the less fortunate segments of the population and those who have lost their jobs. – Jonathan Heath (@ JonathanHeath54) May 7, 2020

On the other hand, non-core inflation fell 5.17% compared to March (the deepest since the Inegi has been registered) and fell 1.96% at the annual rate (the first non-core deflation recorded).

Monex explained that the behavior of non-core inflation is explained by the drop in gasoline prices and electricity rates due to the start of discounts on summer rates in some northern states.

Source: Inegi

Egg and beer, among the most uploaded

The products and services that rose the most were eggs, serrano pepper and beer, and those that fell the most were regular gasoline, tomatoes and electricity.

With the data released by the Inegi, Monex expects Banxico to have a more accommodative monetary policy, and to reduce its reference rate by 50 basis points at its meeting on May 14, which currently stands at 6%.

The entity governed by Alejandro Díaz de León has advanced its monetary policy decision on a couple of occasions to lower its key rate in order to support the economy against the onslaught of the new coronavirus.

The April survey by Banxico among analysts indicates that the median of those consulted predicts that the reference rate will drop to 5% at the end of the year.