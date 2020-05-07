López Obrador revealed that 500 thousand formal jobs in Mexico have been lost due to COVID-19, although he assured the wave of layoffs “has already stopped.”

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed that they have already been lost 500 thousand formal jobs in the country due to the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirusAlthough, he assured, the wave of layoffs “has already stopped.”

“The largest, those who can resist, were the first to fire. Fortunately, that stopped and most companies are paying their workers, “said the president in his daily conference from National Palace.

López Obrador gave that figure at the request of the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, who confirmed that so far “there are about 500 thousand” lost jobs.

A soon boat @zoerobledo tells the president that 500 thousand jobs have been lost due to # COVID19mx, which implies that between April 7 and the rest of the month only 154 thousand would have been lost. Before they announced that between March 13 and April 6 346 thousand were lost. pic.twitter.com/k0tMzWgK9v – Rodrigo Pacheco (@Rodpac) May 7, 2020

Until the 6 of April, last official data, had been destroyed 346 thousand 878 jobs formal in Mexico due to the pandemic, according to Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare.

The figures offered this Thursday clash with the recent forecasts of the Bank of Mexico, which estimated a reduction of 700 thousand formal jobs in the country until April.

Some experts even talk about the pandemic, which until now has left 27 thousand 634 confirmed cases and 2 thousand 704 deceased, could mean the destruction of nearly a million jobs.

López Obrador He took advantage of the review of the number of lost jobs to criticize “neoliberal policies” such as “outsourcing” or subcontracting.

“In December 400 thousand jobs were lost from the Social Security. In December, there was no crisis. But it is not really that the employees, the workers, were left without work. It is that with ‘outsourcing’, to avoid paying benefits, they remove them from insurance. A very strange thing ”, he indicated.

In Mexico, approximately 8 million people they have a contract under this scheme, which would represent about 40 percent of formal workers.

Faced with these practices, the president defended small businessmen that “even though the economy falls or there are problems due to the lack of mobility due to the pandemic, they resist and maintain their workers.”

“The entrepreneur is a creative, hard-working people who make an effort to maintain their company, to guarantee work for their employees. This we saw from the small employers in Social Security, ”he said.

